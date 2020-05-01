Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market 2017 | Global Industry Overview 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG

The frequency of invasive fungal infections has dramatically increased in the recent years and has high mortality and morbidity. Accurate and early diagnosis is very important for the appropriate antifungal therapy. Conventional techniques like microbiology, radiological and histological remain the basis of diagnosis but have limited impact on clinical decision making. There is always a need to characterize fungi accurately and quickly, which can be done by mycology immunoassays test. The fungi are parasitic and saprophytic eukaryotic organisms. The diagnostic methods for fungal infections are direct examination, radiology, and fungal culture and non-culture methods.

Diabetic patients are more susceptible to infectious diseases such as Cryptococcus, mucocutaneous candidosis and dematiaceous fungal infection. Rapid and accurate diagnosis of these life threatening fungal diseases is of clinical importance. Mycology is concerned with the study of the fungi. Histopathology, microscopy and use of fungal-specific stains plays an important role in the diagnosis of infections.

Fungi cause disease in man by virtue of their allergenicity, toxigenicity or pathogenicity. Mycology immunoassays are used to detect products or host responses to infection.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5277

Mycology Immunoassays testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key factor responsible for the growth of mycology immunoassays testing market is increasing aging population and rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increased variety of reagents and analytical techniques. Innovative new technologies have the potential to meet the needs of both resource-limited and resource-rich clinical environments. Increasing prevalence and severity of fungal infections in the recent years is driving the market growth of the global mycology immunoassays testing market. In addition, the advancement in treatment and medical care the mycology immunoassays market is increasing globally. However, the diagnosis of fungi is challenging because of lack of specificity and sensitivity.

Mycology Immunoassays testing Market: Segmentation

The global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented on the basis of technology and end user

On the basis of technology the global mycology immunoassay testing market is segmented into

ELISA

Rapid Tests

ELISPOT

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

On the basis of end user the global mycology immunoassay testing market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinical laboratories

Blood Banks

Research centers

others

Mycology Immunoassays testing Market: Overview

Based on the technology the global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, ELISPOT and polymerase chain reaction. As The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, owing to expanding use of mycology immunoassay tests in cancer, point-of-care in vitro diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and therapeutic drug level monitoring. Similarly based on the end user the global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks, research centers and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global immunoassay market. Major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare infrastructure.

Mycology Immunoassays testing Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, the global mycology immunoassays testing market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America expected to dominate the global market for mycology immunoassays testing market high adoption of mycology immunoassay tests, wide availability of healthcare, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Similarly, large patient pool in the Asia –Pacific excluding Japan market are expected to boost the growth of the mycology immunoassay testing market market for the hospitals and research centers segments growth in APEJ region over the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5277

Mycology Immunoassays testing Market: Key Players

The major key players in global mycology immunoassays testing markets are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, ELITechGroup and MiraVista Diagnostics.