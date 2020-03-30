Myasthenia Gravis Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$2,313.1 mn by 2025

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Snapshot

The global myasthenia gravis market is treading a growth path owing to the need to prevent deterioration of quality of life due to myasthenia gravis. Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder and neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness of muscles. The condition is characterized by fatigue and weakness of skeletal muscles. Muscles that monitor swallowing and breathing, eye movement, eye lids, and shoulder and facial muscles are the ones that are usually impacted in myasthenia gravis.

The growth of myasthenia gravis market is also driven by research and development initiatives for novel therapeutics. Key players in the market are also engaged in research to launch affordable therapeutics for myasthenia gravis.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global myasthenia gravis market to become worth US$2,313.1 mn by 2025 from US$975.1 mn in 2016 at a CAGR of 10.1% therein.

Rising Acceptance of Robotic-assisted Therapeutics to Benefit Thymectomy Treatment Segment

The report studies the global myasthenia gravis market on the basis of treatment and geography. The key treatment segments include drug treatment, rapid immunotherapies, and thymectomy. The drug treatment segment is sub-segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and chronic Immunomodulators. The rapid immunotherapies segment is categorized into plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin. The cholinesterase inhibitors within drug treatment sub-segment blocks the breakdown of acetylcholine which acts as a neurotransmitter in both central and peripheral nervous system.

On the other hand, chronic immunomodulators within drug treatment segment are chemical agents which are responsible for modifying the immune response of the immune system by inhibition of white blood cell activity.

The plasmapheresis sub-segment within rapid immunotherapies segment involves removal, treatment, or exchange of blood plasma or components for myasthenia gravis. The duration of the treatment usually lasts from one to three hours. The removal of plasma provides relief from symptoms of muscle weakness. The process involves selective removal of patient’s plasma by means of specific intravenous fluids.

On the other hand, intravenous immunoglobulin involves administering a mixture of antibodies to treat a number of health conditions such as myasthenia gravis. Some of the functions of immunoglobulin involve multiple activities such as suppression of idiotypic antibodies, metalloproteinase, and various inflammatory mediators.

Thymectomy accounts as an important constituent for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. With the rising acceptance of minimally invasive thymectomy, the growth of robotic-assisted techniques is on the rise.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Key Region in Future

The global myasthenia gravis market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America is a key market for myasthenia gravis. According to statistics of Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the prevalence of myasthenia gravis is estimated to be from 14 to 20 per 100,000 population in the United States.

Europe follows North America in terms of revenue contribution to the global myasthenia gravis market. This is mainly because of a growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of myasthenia gravis.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are largely untapped market for myasthenia gravis. Asia Pacific is likely to display leading growth rate among other key regions for myasthenia gravis over the forecast period. Several governmental and non-governmental organizations in the region are involved in organizing awareness programs which is expected to propel the myasthenia gravis market in the region.

Key players in the global myasthenia gravis market include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, CSL Behring, Grifols S.A., Baxter International Inc., Shire plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.