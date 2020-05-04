Must-have information for players in the hexagonal glass jars market to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Hexagonal glass jars are six-sided jars designed to impart a fresh and modern appearance. Hexagonal glass jars are mostly used to store foods such as jams, jellies and pickles. One of the highly preferred features for glass jars is the ability to seal with relative ease. Hexagonal glass jars have lug finish, which enables the cap to seal with a slight turn. Unlike alternative glass jars and closure types, the user is not required to continue turning the caps until it the seal is tight. Thus, the convenience factor is high in hexagonal glass jars. Apart from food products, hexagonal glass jars are also used for health and beauty products, which includes beads and bath salts.

The main purpose for the use of hexagonal glass jars is the same as that of any other glass jar, i.e. to enable excellent product presentation. In addition, glass as a material is more inert, and does not react with the products inside. The global hexagonal glass jars market is expected to have a largely positive outlook during the forecast period.

Global Hexagonal Glass Jars Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers of hexagonal glass jars focus on increasing the consumer appeal of the product. The global hexagonal glass jars market is expected to witness growth in the number of manufacturers, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Since hexagonal glass jars have high consumer appeal, they are often used at food expos and competitions, where they play a crucial role in product presentation. Manufacturers of hexagonal glass jars are increasingly marketing their products as one of the most efficient solutions for making a food product stand out in food competitions. Retail sector growth in the developed region is staggering around 5% annually, and the same has exceeded 8% in the developing regions. It is anticipated that growth in retail sector will play a decisive role in facilitating growth of the global hexagonal glass jars market.

One of the key factors anticipated to acts as a restraint to growth of the global hexagonal glass jars market is the presence of a variety of glass jars. Glass jars are available in various shapes and are all aimed at increasing consumer appeal. Furthermore, plastic jars are also one of the most commonly used items in the market. They are expected to be key rivals to glass jars during the forecast period. Although hexagonal glass jars are inert and do not react with food products, it is the low pricing of plastic jars which could hamper growth of the hexagonal glass jars market.

Global Hexagonal Glass Jars Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-pacific region is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global hexagonal glass jars market. This is attributed to meteoric growth in retail sector. China, India, and ASEAN countries are expected to spearhead growth of the regional hexagonal glass jars market during the forecast period. Currently, the North America region is expected to be the most attractive region, in terms of hexagonal glass jars market value and volume, owing to a well-established and large retail sector. The hexagonal glass jars market is expected to witness a positive growth outlook in the Latin America market, however, growth is anticipated to be sluggish, initially. This is due to slow recovery from the effects of the economic recession in 2015 which severely hit consumer spending capacity.

Global Hexagonal Glass Jars Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global hexagonal glass jars market are –