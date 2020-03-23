Music, Film, & TV Scorecard – Thematic Research

As television moves rapidly from scheduled programming to on-demand viewing, a fierce battle is raging in the media sector over who will control the customer relationship: content owners, cable & satellite operators, or the tech titans. In 2019, Apple will enter the TV streaming market in earnest and Netflix’s user base will likely surpass 140 million. This will force further rounds of defensive M&A by the media industry’s incumbents, resulting in a string of copycat deals along the lines of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s media assets or Comcast’s bid for Sky. The industry should also be prepared for tighter copyright regulation, with a law on music already approved in the US and a European Union (EU) directive to be voted on in early 2019. If approved, the latter promises to be highly disruptive, due to the high compliance costs involved.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores – our thematic engine – to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

– It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

– It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

– It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting media companies.

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This Music, Film, & TV Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the music, film, & TV industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

