Musculoskeletal Pain Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Musculoskeletal pain is a known consequence of repetitive strain, overuse, and work-related musculoskeletal disorders. These injuries include a variety of disorders that cause pain in muscles, bones, joints, or surrounding structures.

This pain can be acute or chronic, diffuse or focal. Low back pain is the most common example of chronic musculoskeletal pain. Other musculoskeletal pain includes tendonitis and tendinosis, myalgia, neuropathies, and stress fractures.

The pathophysiology of musculoskeletal pain is not completely clear, but inflammation, fibrosis, tissue degradation, neurotransmitters, and neurosensory disturbances have been implicated.

Some clinical symptoms of musculoskeletal pain include local symptoms of pain or widespread and persistent pain, tenderness, peripheral nerve irritation, weakness, and limited motion and stiffness. The drug candidates in musculoskeletal pain pipeline include, but are not limited to, NEO 6860, Gefapixant, and Cebranopadol. Neomed, Merck & Co. and Grunenthal Group are some companies involved in musculoskeletal pain pipeline.

