Muscle Wasting Disorders Market – Rise in Awareness about Sarcopenia and Related Disorders is Expected to Drive Demand for the Market

Muscle wasting is also known as muscle atrophy, which causes weakening of muscle tissue. Muscle atrophy causes a substantial decrease in muscle strength and ability of muscle movement. Muscle wasting in healthy a person is caused by lack of physical exercise. However, people affected by certain diseases such as AIDS, cancer, cachexia, sarcopenia, etc. can also experience muscle atrophy. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cachexia and sarcopenia and rise in geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the global muscle wasting disorders market. Sarcopenia is the progressive loss of skeletal muscle, which takes place with aging. Most individuals begin to lose muscle mass after the age of thirty. Sarcopenia affects approximately 30% of individuals who are above the age of sixty and more than 50% of individuals above eighty years of age. The weakness associated with sarcopenia dramatically increases the risk of accidents due to falls in older adults. It has been reported that nearly half of all accidental deaths among individuals over sixty-five years is due to falls. Other metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and obesity can also give rise to sarcopenia. The health care expenditure on sarcopenia stands at approximately US$ 900 per person in a year. Thus, a rise in awareness about sarcopenia and related disorders is expected to drive demand for muscle wasting disorder therapeutics during the forecast period.

Increase in research & development activities by leading pharmaceutical companies, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and spinal muscular atrophy, and a rise in the geriatric population globally are major factors propelling the muscle wasting disorders market. Moreover, increased government funding for research and rise in cancer awareness programs and patient support programs in developing countries are anticipated to boost the muscle wasting disorders market in the near future. A number of drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy have received orphan drug designation in the U.S. as well as Europe due to strong government support. This is projected to help the spinal muscular atrophy market expand rapidly, while encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of SMA. However, stringent regulatory requirements and high cost of drug development are anticipated to restrain the market.

The global muscle wasting disorders market can be segmented based on treatment type, disease indication, end-user, and geography. In terms of treatment type, the global muscle wasting disorders market can be classified into drug treatment, surgical method, and other treatments. Promising clinical pipeline and upcoming regulatory approvals are the major factors contributing to a rapid expansionof the drug treatment segment. For instance, several drugs for cancer cachexia that are currently under clinical trial have shown promising effects. These drugs include ghrelin mimetics, selective cox-2 inhibitors, thalidomide, insulin, olanzapine, and oxandrolone.

Based on disease indication, the global muscle wasting disorders market can be divided into cancer, chronic heart failure, kidney disease, sarcopenia, and others. The cancer disease indication segment is anticipated to constitute a major share of the market in the near future due to the rise in incidence of cancer worldwide. Rise in cancer-afflicted population is anticipated to be one of the key drivers of the muscle wasting disorders market. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report in 2014, the number of cancer patients diagnosed in the U.S. stood at approximately twenty-one million. This number is expected to reach 25.4 million by the end of 2024. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute also states that approximately 20% to 40% of cancer patients die due to cachexia.

