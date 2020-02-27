Mumps Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Mumps is a transmissible disease caused by the mumps virus and is characterized by swelling of glands in neck and face. Some of the symptoms of this disease are headache, fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, and muscle ache.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1067

The disease can be transferred from an infected person through coughing; sneezing; and sharing items, such as razors and utensils. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a study from January 2017 to July 2017 covering 46 states of the U.S., estimated that around 3,886 people have mumps infection.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/mumps-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The complications associated with mumps include encephalitis, orchitis, mastitis, meningitis, and deafness. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing VN-0102 as a measles-mumps-rubella vaccine for the treatment of mumps. Cadila Healthcare Limited is also involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of this disease.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1067

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com