Multiscreen TV and Video Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Landscape Exploration by 2024

The growing demand for flexible access to rich multimedia and entertainment experiences on consumer’s own time, schedule, and device, has increased the market penetration of the multiscreen TV and video market globally , in the past few years.

The advanced and improved functionalities, such as, popular programming, play and pause functionality, highly interactive, and personalized service, along with high picture quality of multiscreen TV and video, offer superior entertainment experience over traditional television.

The rising penetration of internet services and advancement of data streaming capacity, over wireless network, has boosted up the global media and entertainment infrastructure.

The growing use of multiscreen TV and video has led to shift from traditional TVs to other multimedia devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other network enabled devices, which can connect to TVs. However, the speculation over net neutrality, limited allowable conglomerate between network owners and over the top (IPTV/OTT) TV providers, and stringent content licensing regulations, are the major regulatory roadblocks for the multiscreen TV and video market.

Cable TV was the largest market segment of multiscreen TV and Video market in 2014. It is also expected to be one of the dominant segments, over the forecast period. IPTV/OTT segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment, during the forecast period, attributed to increasing mobility, and rising internet penetration in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region.

North America was the largest multiscreen TV and video market in 2014, followed by Europe. The market dominance of the developed regions, can be attributed to the well spread wired and wireless communication infrastructure.

Some of the competitors in the multiscreen TV & video market are AT&T Inc., Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co. Ltd, British Sky Broadcasting, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Jiangsu Yuanyang Cable Co. Ltd., Time Warner Cable, UPC Broadband, and Virgin Media plc.