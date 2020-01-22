Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Projections to 2025: Key Players are Biogen, Sanofi, Novartis, Teva and Merck KGaA” to its huge collection of research reports.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating disease in which the insulating covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This damage disrupts the ability of parts of the nervous system to communicate, resulting in a range of signs and symptoms, including physical, mental, and sometimes psychiatric problems.
This report focuses on Multiple Sclerosis Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Biogen
Sanofi
Novartis
Teva
Merck KGaA
Bayer
ACORDA
Mallinckrodt
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Injectable medications
Oral medications
Infused medications
Segment by Application
Relapsing forms of MS
Improve walking in patients with MS
