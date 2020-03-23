“Multiplay Service Market Trends in Europe”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the multiplay market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the multiplay market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

Western European markets have traditionally exhibited some of the highest mobile broadband penetration levels worldwide thanks to their extensive broadband infrastructure coverage and higher per capita income levels. In addition, aggressive discounted pricing adopted by most operators in the region and the inclusion of value-added services as part of multiplay bundles have also played an important role, helping to rise adoption levels historically. Central and Eastern Europe, meanwhile, has been lagging behind Western Europe in terms of multiplay service adoption, mainly because of its relatively low broadband penetration levels. Moving forward, however, we expect Russia, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest multiplay market, to exhibit the regions fastest growth rate in terms of adoption.

Scope

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Europe in a global context; looks at the multiplay market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

– Multiplay market in Europe; provides a detailed description of the multiplay market in Europe, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by type of package.

– Multiplay revenue evolution in Europe; analyzes the average monthly spends on three different type of packages and revenue trends over 2018-2023.

– Country Profiles; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the Spain and the UK for the 2017-2023 period.

– Key findings: the Insider concludes with a number of key findings for multiplay service providers in Europe.

Companies Mentioned:

BT

Orange France

Telefonica Spain

Virgin Media UK

