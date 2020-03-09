Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size Will Reach US$ 10000 Million With CAGR 3.8% in Terms of Revenue by 2024

The Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Taiyo Yuden are most leading companies to produce high capacity (1uF-100uF) products, and Murata, Kyocera, Yageo, Walsin, Fenghua, EYANG is leaders of low capacity (<1uF) MLCC. Kyocera(AVX), TDK Corp, Murata, Vishay, Kemet are the key players for special MLCC products. By the way, high capacity MLCC took up about 55% of the total market and Low capacity MLCC took up about 37% in 2016.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. There are SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor and leaded (radial/axial) multilayer ceramic capacitor. SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 93% of the global production market. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.

China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers of Multilayer ceramic capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share increased to about 35% in 2016 from 30% in 2012, China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years. Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Mexico took up about 1/4 the world in 2016.

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

