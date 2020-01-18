Multilane Stick Pack Machines Market Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Stick packs have long been an ideal packaging solution, which have been designed keeping in mind the preference of the modern on-the-go consumer. The high demand for stick packs have compelled manufacturers to think of ways to increase their production output. Due to a fast-paced lifestyle, working consumers across the work have been compelled to adopt the on-the-go lifestyle. The trend is expected to continue, well supported by factors such as rising disposable income and rapid urbanization. Multilane stick pack machines enable enhanced productivity of a company. Multilane stick pack machines manufacturers emphasize on robust products, which are available with a variety of options such as tear notches, different seal patterns and shapes to suit the needs of the brands, static elimination, and embossing, among others.

Many varieties of multilane stick pack machines are also available for pharmaceutical packaging. The market for stick packs is expected to witness solid growth during the next ten years, as they provide a convenient, single-serve and portable packaging solution, which suits the needs of the modern consumer. They are also considered more convenient for manufacturers to produce, compared to alternative packaging solutions. The market for multilane stick pack machines is therefore expected to grow at a good pace, and have a positive outlook, during the forecast period.

Global multilane stick pack machines market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone substantial transformation, in the last decade. Its momentum has been dictated by the ever-evolving consumer habits, thereby creating an absolute need for customization. Over the years, consumers have adapted to the fast-paced lifestyle, with significant changes to their consumption patterns. Stick packs provide a convenient single-serve and portable packaging solution for the modern consumer and therefore enjoys high demand, which is expected to grow multiple folds in the years to come. Stick packs are travel-friendly and are therefore ideal for packaging of a variety of products such as powdered drink mixes, sweeteners, vitamins & nutritionals. Therefore, there has been a growing demand for increase in the production capacity of stick pack manufacturing companies.

To cater to the growing demand, stick pack manufacturers have to opt for automated production, which in turn, fuels the growth of the global multilane stick pack machines market. Therefore, higher demand for packaging solutions which are portable and single-serve units is the key demand side driver for the growth of the global multilane stick pack machines market. In addition, stick pack as a packaging format requires 10% to 40% less packaging material than a conventional rectangular pouch. Therefore, there are obvious benefits in the production of stick packs.

Request Sample Brochure of this Survey to Get Detailed Analysis of this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36728

Global multilane stick pack machines market: Segmentation

The global multilane stick pack machines market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of product type, the global multilane stick pack machines market has been segmented into –

Automatic multilane stick pack machines

Manual multilane stick pack machines

On the basis of no. of lanes, the global multilane stick pack machines market has been segmented into –

Less than 10 lanes

10 lanes to 15 lanes

More than 15 lanes

On the basis of speed, the global multilane stick pack machines market has been segmented into –

Less than 40 cpm

40 cpm – 60 cpm

60 cpm – 80 cpm

More than 80 cpm

On the basis of end use industry, the global multilane stick pack machines market has been segmented into –

Food & Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global multilane stick pack machines market: Geographical Outlook

The global multilane stick pack machines market has been divided into seven core region –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=36728

The North America multilane stick pack machines market is expected to be the largest contributor to the revenues generated by the global multilane stick pack machines market. This is attributed to the high demand for stick packs in the U.S. and Canada, supported by strong preference for on-the-go consumption. The Asia Pacific multilane stick pack machines market excluding that of Japan, is expected to closely follow the North America multilane stick pack machines market, and is expected to register meteoric growth in demand with increasing penetration of on-the-go lifestyle, coupled with rapid urbanization in the key emerging economies such as China and India.

Global multilane stick pack machines market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global multilane stick pack machines market are – Viking Masek Global Packaging, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Turpack Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.