Multiformat Video Players Market Top Key Players are Keres Technologies, Axel Technologies, AdPlayer.Pro, Telestream, LLC, Vimond Media Solutions AS

Video players have grabbed high attention over the last few years and made a majority of computer users involved. Multiformat video players offer a turnkey solution to publishers and broadcasters. They support a diverse range of file formats including advanced systems format (ASF), audio video interleave (AVI), windows media video (WMV), flash video (FLV), and Matroska video (MKV).

From scheduling, production, distribution, and presentation to business management; multiformat video player solutions leverage decades of broadcast and IT workflow expertise, which helps in managing the content, engaging the audience, and realizing new revenue streams. It also helps broadcasters, distributors, and media companies monetize their content while providing an engaging, superior, and better end-user experience based on live and on-demand video services. Multiformat video players help in broadcasting high-quality content on HD and UHD screens and video walls.

These video players are specifically designed to meet digital signage needs such as modest graphics, advanced networking, and excellent scheduling capabilities. For example, Keres Technologies’ K-Player provides optimal high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) rendering options. Also, K-Player enables inserting of signals in any existing technical infrastructure.

Publishers and broadcasters are demanding advanced solutions to improve the quality of display standards. Broadcasting industry have led to the entry of several small & medium enterprises (SMEs), owing to development of advanced solutions such as automatic clip skipping and stretching and trimming for accurate timed events. Furthermore, the publishing industry is investing in multiformat video players to deliver graphics with improved quality to users. The number of broadcasters has risen at a high pace in the last few years, due to introduction of advanced graphics types and resolution standards.

Increased need for improved-quality graphics is anticipated to drive the multiformat video players market in the next few years. Moreover, the latest trend in the market is rise in the number of broadcast channels worldwide. Rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the multiformat video players market across the world, especially in North America.

The global multiformat video players market can be segmented based on deployment model, enterprise size, end-user, and region. Based on deployment model, the multiformat video players market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of end-user, the multiformat video players market can be divided into film production, commercials, television production, and others (streaming platform productions). The commercials segment has been sub-divided into gaming industry, animated films, advertising industry, and others. Based on enterprise size, the multiformat video players market can be segregated into SMEs and large enterprises.

