Multichannel Order Management Market to grow at 10.8% CAGR during 2018-2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Multichannel Order Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.46 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.44 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. Multichannel Order Management Market spread across 134 Pages, Profiling 26 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 39 Figures is now available in this Research report.

The Cloud deployment type is expected to have the largest share of the multichannel order management market during forecast period. Cloud-based solutions have witnessed a greater demand because of their wide range of functionalities, such as pay-per-use model, flexibility, ease in accessibility, faster setup time, multiuser support, and low installation and maintenance costs.

“The Retail, e Commerce, and wholesale industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

Among all verticals, the retail, e Commerce, and wholesale industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. The rise in multiple sales channels among retail, e Commerce, and wholesale companies has made it necessary to have a greater visibility across the entire order process life cycle.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. The APAC region is expected to register continuous growth during the forecast period mainly due to advancements in various industry verticals, namely, retail and e Commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and food & beverage. Currently, most organizations are fairly behind the curve in leveraging multichannel order management platform, but this is expected to change because of the availability of low-cost, cloud-based multichannel order management solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company : Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40% By Designation : C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 51%, and Others – 4%

: C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 51%, and Others – 4% By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW)–6%

Most Popular Companies in the Multichannel Order Management Market include are IBM (US), Sales force (US), Oracle (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Freestyle Solutions (US), Brightpearl (US), UnicommerceEsolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd (UK), ChannelGrabber (UK), Ecomdash (US), Primaseller (US), Stitch Labs (US), Vinculum Solutions Ltd. (India), Etail Solutions (US), Primaseller (US), Selro Ltd. (UK), SalesWarp (US), SellerActive (US), TradeGecko Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), ManageEcom (India), Contalog (India), GeekSeller, Browntape Technologies (India), Linnworks (UK), Sanderson (UK).

Target Audience for Multichannel Order Management Market:

Multichannel order management software vendors

Cloud services providers

Application developers

Marketplaces

Shipping couriers

Retail and eCommerce-focused software and solutions providers

eCommerce platforms

Manufacturers

Wholesalers

System integrators

Third-party vendors

Multichannel order management end-users

Regulatory and compliance agencies

Research Coverage:

The Multichannel Order Management Market has been segmentedby solution(software and services), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global multichannel order management market.

