Multi-site Control Systems Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Multi-site organizations and businesses typically operate as a single cohesive unit, rather than multiple entities. Such businesses and organizations may have to manage multiple properties; oversee their employees in every location; and maintain consistent regulation of policies across all sites. These sites may have a broad range of security needs, which poses a unique challenge to security package providers. A multi-site security program, while performs monitoring and stores information for all sites in one centralized location, can also be tailored to the needs to each individual site in order to help business owners and employers have a consistent standard of security across locations. Multi-site access control systems allow organizations with widely deployed assets or satellite sites to monitor and manage security from any location in their network infrastructure, or from a central command center.

Multi-site access control systems provide employers with the ability to allow or restrict every location that an employee can enter. They offer scalability and centralized management of security, allowing administrators to know who has entered the premises, when they entered the site, and which door they used. Multi-site access control systems offer a seamless method of authenticating the user access across multiple and geographically dispersed offices of an organization. These systems track, log, and report suspicious activity, for example, attempt by unauthorized personnel to enter a restricted area. A detailed reporting interface through the command center of the system provides observations on employee movements, by tracking persons entering an area, duration of the entry, and which door they used.

A current trend in the multi-site access control systems market is inclusion of multi-modal authentication methods. Multi-modal authentication refers to use of two or more authentication methods, such as biometrics, to authenticate or verify the identity of the user. Demand for multi-modal authentication is rising among large corporations that process sensitive information. Access to sensitive corporate information or transactions can be verified by multi-modal access controls such as fingerprint scans along with a PIN or card swipe. There has been increase in the number of banks utilizing both facial recognition and palm vein recognition to authenticate the identity of the user with pre-registered data.

Increase in the adoption of surveillance cameras among business owners presents an opportunity for the multi-site access control systems market. Multi-site access control systems integrated with other security solutions, such as CCTV surveillance cameras and alarms, provide greater security to the end-user. Access control systems, in combination with surveillance cameras, can help verify whether the credentials used to access a door belong to the employee using the credentials. The recording and storing of such data for long durations can provide insights for investigating suspicious activities or during security audits.

The multi-site control systems market can be segmented based on component, end-user industry, enterprise size and region. In terms of component, the multi-site control systems market can be categorized into hardware, software, and managed services. The hardware segment can be sub-categorized into door controllers, card readers, biometric readers, gates, barriers & turnstiles, and smart cards. Based on end-user industry, the multi-site control systems market can be divided into healthcare, manufacturing, educational institutions, offshore, heavy industries, oil & gas, marine, metals & mining, data centers, IT & ITeS, and government facilities. In terms of enterprise size, the multi-site control systems market can be classified into small enterprises, mid-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on region, the global multi-site control systems market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global multi-site control systems market are Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Assa Abloy AB, Tyco International plc, Dash Symons Pty Ltd., Biosite Systems Ltd., and Borer Data Systems Limited.

