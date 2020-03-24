Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Point of Care testing or with-patient testing is pathology service in which testing allows physicians and medical staff to performed diagnosing by using in-vitro diagnostic medical device (IVDs) such as analyzers and test kits. Point of Care testing can be performed by patients or any personnel and it provides diagnosing on real-time within minutes rather than hours. Different type of point of care testing available for different diseases and indication such as point of care cholesterol monitoring, Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices. Point of care testing is used in hospital, surgeries and also in the home such as glucose and urine dipstick meters. Point of care testing provides rapid results in immediate vicinity of the patient such as intensive care units or emergency departments .point of care testing currently use in hospitals and there are different sample which is used for point of care testing such as blood, stool, saliva, urine and serum. Consecutively, detection of pregnancy and ovulation, anticoagulant monitoring, urinalysis, cholesterol, blood glucose and among others use in a community setting. New technology of point of care testing is Smartphones is used with or without devices which collect data further analyze and display the result.

Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing Market: Market Dynamic

The point of care testing method provides convenient and immediate action for a therapeutic condition. No extensive room preparation or external cooling systems are required, which reduces the cost and complexity of installation. Point of care testing system were designed for high reliability, which help to extend the product’s functional life. Online connection or digital acquisition is expected to enhance the growth of the point of care testing systems market.

Point of care testing systems require skilled workers, besides the awareness regarding its usage is very less across the globe. Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases such as, Cardiac arrhythmias, strokes, heart attacks atherosclerosis is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of Point of care cholesterol monitoring market over the forecast period. New devices and point of care testing are being developed to help patients. These devices will provide rapid results and greater efficiency. Point of care testing devices are Self-contained and user-friendly instruments, Convenience for clinicians and used for the reduced therapeutic turnaround time of diagnostic testing. The demand for Point of care testing systems is very high and the supply is very less from the point of care testing systems manufacturers.

Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing Market: Segmentation

Global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market can be segmented on the basis of product Type, Platform, Type of Instruments, application, Synthesis and end user.

Based on Product Type and methods, the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market is segmented as:

Glucose Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Based on Platform, the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market is segmented as:

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Based on Instruments, the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market is segmented as:

Transportable

Portable

Handheld

Based on end user, the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market is segmented as:

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic center

Home care

Research Laboratories

Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing market Insight Forecast to 2026: Overview

Point of care testing devices are used as a preventive health care measure. The patients can get the results in almost 3 minutes. The devices has large and easy to read and display with reliable results. Point of care cholesterol monitoring devices allows the patients to determine the cholesterol levels and avoid the risks of heart attacks. Also with the point of care cholesterol monitoring, the patients do not have to repeatedly run to the hospitals. Point of care cholesterol monitoring devices are easy to use. Point of care testing instruments categorized as portable, handheld and transportable and there are differ by their testing methods. The global market for Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market is expected to generate significant revenue with a moderate growth over the forecast period. Point of care testing systems are economical and portable. Point of care testing systems give greater convenience, time-savings, reduced transportation costs to the patients as they do not need to visit diagnostic centers, clinics or radiology departments for the multiple appointments. Clinics and diagnostic centers are witnessing high demand for point of care testing systems.

Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2026: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market due to the growing geriatric population base coupled with the presence of higher healthcare expenditure levels. Presence of high awareness levels amongst the patients as well as the physicians pertaining to early disease diagnosis is supportive for the Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market. In Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow due to presence of large number of contract manufacturing organization. Europe is expected to register second large share in the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market.

Multi-Functional Point Of Care Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2026: Key Players

The global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market registers presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Multi-Functional Point of Care Testing Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Abaxis, Siemens Healthineers, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, OraSure Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, and Becton Dickinson & Company among others.