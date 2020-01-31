Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management SoftwareMarket” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management SoftwareMarket report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Yardi SystemsRealPageEntrataMRI SoftwareCoreLogicAppFolioChetuSyswin SoftProperty BoulevardBuildiumRockendConsole GroupPropertyBoss SolutionsInforResMan)
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.
Scope of the Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Report
This report studies the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
On the basis of type, the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise Type and Cloud-Based Type. The Cloud-Based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
The global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market is valued at 800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Manufacturers
Yardi Systems
RealPage
Entrata
MRI Software
CoreLogic
AppFolio
Chetu
Syswin Soft
Property Boulevard
Buildium
Rockend
Console Group
PropertyBoss Solutions
Infor
ResMan
Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Type
On-Premise Type
Cloud-Based Type
Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Rental Properties
Homeowners Associations
Some of the Points cover in Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Multi-family/ HOA Property Management Software Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
