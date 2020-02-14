Mud Pressure Gauges Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2028

The report “Mud Pressure Gauges Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Mud pressure gauges are extremely accurate pressure measuring devices, designed to operate in harsh working environments. Mud pressure gauges operates even at a high temperature of 120°C and a vibration range up to 15 Hz. They are mostly used in the drilling, mining, petroleum and chemical industries. The mud pressure gauge are used for the measurement of static mud pressure.

Mud pressure gauges are of critical importance to the drilling process. They allow the driller to observe the pressure while drilling on land or offshore drilling rigs. At the time of drilling, it is the pressure that indicates the problems downhole, such as if the pressure is too low, it may indicate worn pump packing or liners, broken drill strings or loose joints, washed-out pipe orbit nozzles or lost returns due to formation breakdown and if the pressure is too high, it may indicate an increase in mud density or viscosity or a plugged drill bit. Reliable pressure information from mud pressure gauges provides an early warning of the upcoming problems, enabling the driller to make corrections and thus avoid major problems.

Mud pressure gauges can withstand high vibration and high-pressure pulsations. The built-in dampening in mud pressure gauges minimizes the gauge fluctuations and their liquid-filled gauge arrangement minimizes vibration and wear to gauge movement so that even minor pressures can be seen and recorded accurately.

Mud Pressure Gauges Market: Dynamics

The demand for mud pressure gauges is influenced by various factors such as the energy necessity across the globe, especially in developing countries such as China, Brazil and India. The energy demand in these countries is constantly rising, owing to the improving standard of living among the general population. Natural gas and crude oil are essential to the energy supply chain and play a critical role in the overall economic development of a region. In recent years, several developing nations have been stepping towards self-reliability in oil and gas by investing in the development of new onshore as well as offshore oil reserves, which is boosting the mud pressure gauges market. Moreover, oil and gas refineries are increasing their production capacities to cater to the growing demand. This increased demand and production capacity is surging the demand for mud pressure gauges.

On the other hand, the unpredictability of the oil and gas industry and tumbling global crude oil prices have led to a reduction in exploration, drilling and production activities. Hence, these factors can hamper the growth of the global mud pressure gauges market over the forecast period.

Mud Pressure Gauges Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the mud pressure gauges market can be segmented as: Single pointer mud pressure gauges Compound pointer mud pressure gauges Unitized mud pressure Gauges Standpipe Pressure Gauge



On the basis of the pressure range, the mud pressure gauges market can be segmented as: Low ( Less than 3,000 PSI) Medium ( 3,000 to 7,000 PSI) High (more than 7,000 PSI)



On the basis of the end user, the mud pressure gauges market can be segmented as: Oil and gas Mining Industry Chemical Industry Energy and Power Others



Mud Pressure Gauges Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for mud pressure gauges, followed by the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The market for mud pressure gauges in North America is expected to register a high growth rate, owing to the recent development of oil sands, shale assets and then Gulf of Mexico’s deep-water resources in this region. The Middle East region is also a major market for mud pressure gauges, where the market is exhibiting significant growth, owing to the increase production capacity of oil and gas processing plants in this region. The mud pressure gauges market is growing at a moderate rate in Asia Pacific, mainly owing to increased production capacity in China and India. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the mud pressure gauges market.

Mud Pressure Gauges Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global mud pressure gauges market are:

Tempsens Instrument Pvt. Ltd.

Crown Oilfield Instrumentation

Manotherm inc

Badotherm

M & F Gauge

Adarsh Industries

OTECO Inc.

O’Drill/MCM.

Brinda Industries

