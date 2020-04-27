Mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II) (Hunter Syndrome) Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis

Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome, is a condition that affects various parts of the body and occurs almost exclusively in males. It is a progressively debilitating disorder; however, the rate of progression varies among affected individuals.

Download the sample report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1145

At birth, individuals with MPS II do not display any symptoms of the condition. Later, between the age of 2 to 4 years, features like full lips, large rounded cheeks, broad nose, and an enlarged tongue (macroglossia) are seen in them.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/mps-ii-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The vocal cords also enlarge, which result in deep and hoarse voice. Narrowing of the airway causes frequent upper respiratory infections and short pauses in breathing during sleep (sleep apnea). As this disorder progresses, individuals need medical assistance to keep their airway open. Most people with this disorder develop hearing loss and have recurrent ear infections.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1145

The drug candidates of MPS II pipeline include, but are not limited to, AGT-182, JR-141 and SB-913. Further companies like ArmaGen Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are also involved in the pipeline for MPS II therapeutics.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com