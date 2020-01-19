mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis and Growth to 2025: by Key Companies

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

The global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

In 2017, the global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market size was 68 million US$ and it is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.5% during 2018-2025.

mRNA is a rather versatile technology and offers a number of advantages. mRNA lacks genomic integration and its use results in transient expression of the encoded protein. This favorable safety profile makes mRNA especially attractive for vaccines and gene editing. mRNA is well defined chemically which ensures reproducible manufacturing at high yield, purity and activity. Improvements of lipid nanoparticle formulations as a vehicle for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA has greatly favored the development of in vivo transfection strategies.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris, Tiba Biotechnology

Key Segment by Type : Adeno Carcinomas, Mucinous Carcinomas, Adenosquamous Carcinomas

Key Segment by Application : Infectious Disease, Cancer, Other

