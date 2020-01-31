MRI Systems Market Share by Types, Applications, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

MRI systems market is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, growing awareness on the early diagnosis of diseases, and technological advancements are the key factors boosting the market growth, globally.

The MRI systems market has also been categorized into high-field, very-high-field, low-to-mid-field, and ultra-high-field imaging systems. High-field systems generated the highest revenue in the MRI systems market during the historical period, with a contribution of $3,031.7 million in 2017. This can be mainly ascribed to the fact that a high-field imaging system has faster imaging capability as comparison to low-field-strength systems and is primarily used for the scanning of the abdomen and the chest.

MRI systems are used for the imaging of the brain, head, and neck; spine; pelvis and abdomen; breast; musculoskeletal; vascular; cardiac; and other areas. Brain, head, and neck imaging is the largest application area of these systems, in terms of both market size and growth. MRI systems are largely used for the scanning of the brain, head, and neck, owing to the increasing number of brain injury cases reported globally.

During the forecast period, the MRI systems market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region, with 6.0% CAGR. The market in the region is primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in imaging modalities. According to Cancer Australia, a cancer control agency by the Australian Government, 127,887 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in Australia in 2014, and the number is expected to reach 138,321 by the end of 2018. Surging geriatric population is another key factor driving the growth of the APAC MRI systems market. According to the World Bank, the population of the elderly in the total population of APAC increased from 6.9% in 2000 to 8.7% in 2017.

Companies operating in the MRI systems industry are collaborating with healthcare firms and academic institutes to offer innovative products. For instance, in March 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) and Hologic Inc. entered into an agreement to provide a complete set of innovative diagnostic imaging systems, software, and services for women healthcare. Under the agreement, both the companies will select products from each other’s portfolios as a part of multi-modality deals for hospitals and health systems. Hologic Inc. offers mammography technologies, whereas Philips’ portfolio of diagnostic systems includes ultrasound, MRI, computed tomography (CT), and X-ray systems, and advanced informatics and related services.

Some of the other key players operating in the global MRI systems market are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Esaote S.p.A., Hitachi Ltd., Fonar Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, Bruker Corporation, Time Medical Holdings, and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

