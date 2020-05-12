Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) Market Will Reach 51300 Million US$ By 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2% During 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) Market report includes (7 Year Forecast 2018-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Utilizing the magnetic resonance imaging system (MRI) for multiple clinical applications over the past several years is the key trend behind the rapid evolution of the market. Decline in cost of this imaging modality has been the key trend boosting its accessibility in healthcare systems in numerous developing economies, especially those characterized by cost-sensitive consumers.

As advanced imaging technologies for routine diagnosis get mainstreamed in emerging economies, notably China, revenues in the market will be driven by growing acceptance of MRI as non-invasive diagnosis in the management of diseases with substantial worldwide mortality. Opportunities for medical device manufacturers are vast as is evident in the projection of the MRI market to reach a global worth of US$5.13 bn by 2025-end.

This report studies the global market size of MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging System is the system using the principle of NMR ( Nuclear Magnetic Resonance , abbreviated NMR ), the energy released in accordance with different structures within the physical environment in different attenuation, with the application of gradient magnetic field detecting the electromagnetic waves emitted can establish the object that nucleus position and kind, accordingly, the object can be shown in the image in the shape of internal structure.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a medical imaging procedure that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce cross-sectional images of organs and internal structures in the body. In many cases, MRI gives different information about structures in the body than can be seen with an X-ray, ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT) scan. MRI also may show problems that cannot be seen with other imaging methods.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging System demand is expected to extend fast and fast, with a situation where global economic went down, the. Magnetic Resonance Imaging System Industry was also developing. The demand for health is more and more important, its necessary to let MRI be normal in hospitals everywhere.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging System is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in China, and it is in great demand in Chinese market. In the long term, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System Industry industry in China is still very promising.

The global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market is valued at 27400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 51300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE Medical Systems, LLC

Siemens AG

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Royal Dutch Philips Electronics Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

ESAOTE

SciMedix

Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd

Shenyang Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.Ltd

Alltech Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Market size by Product

Permanent magnet MRI

Superconducting magnet MRI

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Institute

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging System) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

