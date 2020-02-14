Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2015 to 2021

An ulcer is a break in the skin due to loss or degeneration of the surface tissue. Mouth ulcer refers to an ulcer that appears on the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. There are various types of mouth ulcers such as minor ulcers (diameter of around 2-8mm), major ulcers (bigger and deeper than minor ulcers), and herpetiform ulcers (a cluster of dozens of smaller sores). Some of the common causes of mouth ulcers are stress or tissue injury, excessive consumption of citric food such as lemons, oranges, apples, and others, impaired immune problems, and nutritional problems. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, keeping away from food that causes irritation in the mouth and maintaining oral hygiene. Apart from traditional methods, various drugs are used to treat mouth ulcers. Some of the major classes of drugs used to treat mouth ulcers are corticosteroids, analgesics, anesthetics, antihistamines, and antimicrobials. On the basis of the type of product, the global market for mouth ulcers treatment can be classified as mouthwashes, gels, sprays, and lozenges. Based on the indication, the market can be classified as aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others.

North America dominates the global market for mouth ulcers treatment due to technical advancements in the field of dentistry and growing demand for pharmaceutical products in the region. Moreover, increased awareness about oral health and improved healthcare facilities are driving the market for mouth ulcers treatment in this region. Over the next few years, the market for mouth ulcers treatment in Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate, followed by Europe. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the Asia region. This is due to the large population base and increasing prevalence of mouth ulcers in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for the mouth ulcers treatment market in emerging economies are increasing awareness and improved healthcare facilities.

Rising geriatric population and high adoption rate of mouth ulcer treatment products have driven the global mouth ulcers treatment market. However, factors such as lack of awareness in some developing regions, availability of substitutes in the form of traditional treatments and side effects associated with the use of mouth ulcer treatment products are restraining the global mouth ulcers treatment market from growing.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global mouth ulcers treatment market This is due to increasing awareness and rising adoption rate for mouth ulcer treatment products in these regions.

Innovative new products with fewer side effects are expected to create good opportunities for the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market. However, changing health regulations imposed by various governments and availability issues could be major challenges for the global mouth ulcers treatment market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions and new product launches are some of the latest trends in the global mouth ulcers treatment market. The major companies in the global mouth ulcers treatment market include 3M Health Care, Blistex Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc Pfizer, Inc., ECR Pharmaceuticals Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

