Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market challenges with production scope and cost structure of major companies profile

The need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging has led to the development of moulded fiber packaging material. Moulded fiber material is made from recycled material such as newsprint or paperboard. On the basis of moulds used during manufacturing process, thickness of packaging and application, moulded fiber/ pulp packaging can be classified into four types which are transfer moulded, thick wall, processed and thermoformed. Transfer moulded type is used to in electronic consumer products packaging and egg trays and cartons. Thick wall type is used in packaging of heavy and non-fragile items. Processed type are customised moulded fiber/ pulp with special additives or slurry ingredients.
Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints
Moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is cost saving alternative as compared to other packaging types, which is the major driver for the growth of global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market. The other advantages of this packaging type is that it is more durable under humid and high temperature conditions. The vibration absorption capability of moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is also better as compared to other packaging types.
The ease of handling moulded fiber/ pulp packed product and environment friendly material has led to its use as plastic alternative, which is anticipated to boost the growth of global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market. Stringent regulations and the increasing emphasis for sustainable development by food and beverage and consumer product manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth of global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market.
Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market: Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-
- Transfer Moulded
- Thick Wall
- Processed
- Thermoformed/ Thin Wall
On the basis of packaging type, the global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-
- Trays
- Edge Protectors/ End Caps
- Clamshells
- Roll Cradles
On the basis of end use sector, the global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-
- Beverage Industry
- Retail and Consumer Products Industry
Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC accounts for major share in moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market owing to the rise in demand for recyclable plastic alternatives for packaging. The growth of e-commerce retail sales also contributes to the growth of moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market in the region.
Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global moulded fiber/ pulp packaging market are as follows:
- HUHTAMAKI GROUP
- UFP Technologies, Inc.
- Henry Molded Products Inc.
- The Haddy Companies
- Moulded Fibre Products Ltd.
- KEIDING INC.
- Brodrene Hartmann A/S
- EnviroPAK
- Berkley International
- Heracles Packaging Co. S.A.
- Footprint, LLC
