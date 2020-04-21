Mottled Test Liner Market 2018 – 2028: Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

Global Mottled Test Liner Market – Overview

In recent years, paper packaging is growing significantly on the backdrop of environmental concerns regarding the usage of plastic and its disposal. Paperboard or paper which contains no less than 80% recycled fiber content is termed as mottled test liner. Mottled test liner is primarily a raw materials for corrugated board. Mostly the grammage for mottled test liner are ranging between 100 to 220 gm per sq meter. The mottled test liner is used as outer and intermediate layer of a containerboard which is used to manufacture products such as corrugated boxes, folding cartons, retail shelf & displays, etc. However, the mottled test liner can also be used to manufacture paper bags & sacks, pallet slip sheets, protective packaging products, among others. Furthermore, mottled test liner can be recycled and are environmental friendly as compared to other packaging applications. Mottled test liner can be used for several end use applications like food & beverages, e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, etc.

Global Mottled Test Liner Market – Dynamics

The mottled test liner market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing trend for corrugated paper packaging. Mottled test liner also provides high printability as compared to other packaging applications. Increasing e-commerce industry across the globe which needs paper packaging is a key factor driving the growth of mottled test liner market. In addition, the capability of mottled test liner being recycle helps in providing cost effective packaging solutions. Furthermore, mottled test liner provides features like such as light weight and tough, are few of the factors increase the growth for the market. Moreover, strict norms related to cutting of trees for production of paper are expected to hamper the mottled test liner market during the forecast period.

Download Regional Data of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8539

Global Mottled Test Liner Market – Segmentation

The global mottled test liner market is segmented by material type, thickness, packaging application, and end use. The pricing for mottled test liner has being done based on material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global mottled test liner market is segmented into –

Recycled Fiber

Virgin Fiber

On the basis of thickness, the global mottled test liner market is segmented into –

Up to 70 GSM

70 GSM to 150 GSM

150 GSM to 200 GSM

200 GSM to 300 GSM

More than 300 GSM

On the basis of packaging application, the global mottled test liner market is segmented into –

Paper Bags & Sacks

Protective Packaging

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Retail Shelf and Displays

Other Applications

On the basis of end use, the global mottled test liner market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

E-commerce

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Homecare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Automotive & Allied Industries

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Others (Textiles, etc.)

Mottled test liner is mainly used in several end use like food & beverages and e-commerce.

Download Competitive Matrix of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8539

Global Mottled Test Liner Market – Regional Overview

North America mottled test liner market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, China and India are expected to witness substantial growth for mottled test liner market. Furthermore, India and China have seen a shift in demand from plastic to paper packaging due to stringent norms for usage of plastic. Moreover, the Latin America and Middle East & Africa mottled test liner market is expected to record sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Mottled Test Liner Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the mottled test liner market are Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, International Paper Company, Klabin S.A., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Visy Paper Pty Ltd, Muda Holding Berhad, Sarcina Packaging ltd., NorPaper Avot-Vallée S.A.S, Th Brunius & Co AB, etc.