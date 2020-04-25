Motorcycles Market is slated to reach US$ 156,903.0 MN by 2026: according to research firm MRRSE

Motorcycles market in its new publication titled “Motorcycles Market Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. This study provides data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period 2018 – 2026. The main objective of the report is to identify the dynamics of the market and provide recent updates and insights that affect various segments of the global motorcycles market. To provide a better understanding of the motorcycles market, the report also includes analysis of global drivers, restraints and trends, which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global motorcycles market over the forecast period.

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global motorcycles market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by product type, technology and region. The report starts with an overview of the motorcycles market and provides market definition & taxonomy, along with the value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints and trends in the market. The sections that follow include the global motorcycles market analysis by product type, technology and region. All the above sections evaluate the motorcycles market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global motorcycles market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities by product type, technology and region segments, the report also provides the value of the motorcycles market, absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global motorcycles market structure and a detailed competition landscape with the company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This is expected to enable clients in assessing strategies deployed by market leaders and helping them develop effective strategies accordingly.

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecasts for 2018 – 2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of motorcycles based on the product type, such as motorcycles and scooters, across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) of the global motorcycles market. To deduce the market value, the cost of each motorcycle and scooter by product type has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global motorcycles market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals by considering supply side as well as demand side drivers and other dynamics of various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global motorcycles market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual cost of different types of motorcycles and the cost as per brands in the global motorcycles market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed different segments of the global motorcycles market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global motorcycles market. The report also analyzes the global motorcycles market based on the absolute dollar opportunity, which is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify the absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the motorcycles market.

PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global motorcycles market. This market attractiveness index is expected to help clients identify real market opportunities in the global motorcycles market.

