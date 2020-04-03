Motorcycle Suspension System Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2027

The Report Motorcycle Suspension System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Vehicle manufacturers focus on ensuring smooth running of a vehicle, along with passenger safety to reduce the risk of accidents. Motorcycle suspension systems helps by contributing to better braking and handling, and providing comfort and safety, while avoiding bumps and minimizing noise and vibrations. Telescopic fork suspension is the most common type of front-suspension used in motorcycles. Dampers, springs, and stabilizers are some of the fundamental components of a motorcycle suspension system. Several indicators, such as leakage of fluid from shock, lack of static sag, tough handling, undesirable sounds, etc. hint towards a bad suspension system, which needs changing. It is mandatory to adjust sag suspension, which can be static or dynamic. Static sag refers to suspension compression when the motorcycle is free from any load, while dynamic sag refers to suspension compression when the motorcycle is loaded with the rider. The design of the motorcycle rear wheel suspension dictates the use of a shorter trailing link connected to the rotational axis of the wheel, to allow large wheel travel during bumps and to provide desired suspension characteristics. Due to this, high spring rates must be engaged to avoid bottoming on rough surfaces which may lead to reduction in degree of control of the motorcycle and may cause accidents. Semi-active suspensions have become more prevalent in the motorcycle industry for the past few years and are also employed in some premium bikes, such as Ducati and BMW. In active suspensions, the damper and spring unit is replaced with a hydraulic or an electromagnetic ram, whereas in semi-active suspensions, the damping valves are controlled electronically with changing conditions.

Motorcycle Suspension System Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Better handling and passenger safety are the most important factors which are expected to drive the market for global motorcycle suspension systems over the next decade. Furthermore, durability and cost-effectiveness of motorcycle suspension systems can be considered as prominent driving factors of the global motorcycle suspension system market. Moreover, the increasing demand for medium range motorcycles to cover moderate distances in regions, such as North America and Western Europe is expected to be another factor which can drive the global motorcycle suspension system market over the forecast period. Motorcycle suspensions can be modified with different valves, oils, springs, shims, etc. rather than completely replacing the whole suspension system.

Restraints:

In a motorcycle, telescopic forks have the tendency to compress on application of brakes, causing the bike to dive in the forward direction and hence, result in accidents; this can hamper growth of the global motorcycle suspension system market.

Motorcycle Suspension System Market: Segmentation

The global motorcycle suspension system market is segmented on the basis of product type and control system. On the basis of product type, the global motorcycle suspension system market can be segmented into: rigid suspensions, swingarm suspensions, and telescopic forks. On the basis of control system, the global motorcycle suspension system market can be segmented into: passive and active/semi-active systems. On the basis of motorcycle type, the market can be segmented into: sports bikes, dirt & stunting bikes, cruiser, city bikes, and scooter & mopeds.

Motorcycle Suspension System Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global motorcycle suspension system market owing to the high adoption of motorcycles in countries with large populations, such as India and China. North America, followed by Western Europe is expected to show significant growth due to the high demand of motorcycles in the region. Consequently, demand for premium bikes in Germany and the U.S. is expected to fuel growth of the global motorcycle suspension system market over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Latin America are also expected to show considerable growth in the global motorcycle suspension system market owing to the demand for motorcycles in the region. Demand from countries, such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc. for premium bikes is expected to drive the Middle East and Africa motorcycle suspension system market.

Motorcycle Suspension System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global motorcycle suspension system are:

K-Tech Suspension Limited

KYB Europe G.M.B.H

Gabriel India Limited

Marzocchi Moto

Nitron Racing Shocks

FTR Suspension

Chongqing Chuandong Shock Absorber Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Mingzhen Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

American Showa Corporation

