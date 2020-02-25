Motorcycle Sensors Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2028 | Opportunities & Development | FMI Report

Though the trend of introducing car safety features in motorcycles is not exactly new, growing concerns about rider’s safety are triggering the growth of the motorcycle sensors market. As safety features of motorcycles, such as crash avoidance system and blind spot detection, are influencing purchasing decisions of consumers, demand for various types of motorcycle sensors has surged in recent years. The increasing number of motorcycle manufacturers adopting advanced cruise control systems is further boosting demand for motorcycle sensors across the world. The motorcycle sensors market is riding on the coattails of the rising number of automotive manufacturers employing motorcycle sensors commercially equipped with advanced technologies to manufacture deliver sensor-based rider assistance systems. Incorporating advanced technologies to design versatile categories of motorcycle sensors for multifold end-use applications is emerging as a leading trend in the motorcycle sensors market.

Leading manufacturers and distributors in the motorcycle sensors market are concentrating on the recent developments and advanced features of modern motorcycles to meet the dynamic end-user demands. Leading stakeholders in the motorcycle sensors market are focusing on R&D to develop highly-advanced motorcycle sensors to attract premium and luxury motorcycle brands. Increasing interest of luxury brands and racer bike manufacturers into introducing unique and high-tech features of motorcycles is complementing demand for motorcycle sensors. Furthermore, the growth prospects of the motorcycle sensors market are influenced by increasing motorcycle sales in emerging markets such as China and India. Rapidly-growing automotive industry and rising disposable income of consumers is boosting automotive sales in developing nations, which is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the motorcycle sensors market in the coming future.

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Introduction

Motorcycle sensors are the vital devices which are used for passing on the change in the performance characteristics of the motorcycle to the other electronics, which mainly consist of computer processor. With shifting focus towards the increasing the reliability of the motorcycle coupled with improved output performance has been a key driving factor for the growth of the motorcycle sensors market across the globe. Numerous manufacturers are focusing on introducing advanced technology sensors in order to improve the performance characteristics of the performance of the motorcycles. The type of motorcycle depends on various factors such as the type of motorcycle, engine capacity, and the type of function to be performed. Motorcycle sensors are also being used to address various safety issues related to the use of motorcycle. Furthermore, they are installed in the engine in order to monitor the carbon monoxide emissions from the engine, simultaneously optimizing the performance of the engine. The process type sensors are gaining traction in the market. This can be attributed to their increasing application in the detection of pressure and temperature in all the application areas of the motorcycle including the chassis and powertrain

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Dynamics

The motorcycle sensors market shares a symbiotic relationship with the production of motorcycles across the globe. With anticipated increase in the production of motorcycles in order to cater to the increasing demand for an affordable alternative for local commute, the demand of motorcycle sensors is expected to escalate in the coming years. Furthermore, with the increasing awareness towards safety of motorcycles, the demand of sensors for safety assistance is expected to increase in the coming years. This is expected to further create opportunities for the augmentation of the motorcycles market in the coming years.

The key global players of the motorcycle sensors market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by introducing advanced technology sensors at affordable cost. This is expected to further promote the growth of the motorcycle sensors market in the coming years. Furthermore, stringent government regulations to curb the emission of the harmful carbon monoxide is expected to further increase the demand of sensors which are used for monitoring the performance of engine. Factors such as increasing preference towards driver comfort has led to installation of numerous advanced technologies in the bikes such as ABS, automatic headlights, TCS and advanced cruise control. This is expected to further boost the demand of the advanced technology motorcycle sensors in the coming years.

MEMS technology sensors are gaining traction in the market. Moreover, highly sensitive and low power consuming ceramic pressure sensors are becoming popular alternative for the OEMs in the recent year. With increasing demand of light weight sport bikes in different regions across the globe, the demand of compact sensors has increased considerably. However, counterfeit manufacturing of sensors and product offering by small scale players at lower costs can derail the anticipated growth of the motorcycle sensors market in the coming years.

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of motorcycle type, global motorcycle sensors market can be segmented into:

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Mopeds

Others

On the basis of engine type, global motorcycle sensors market can be segmented into:

Up to 500cc

150cc-300cc

301cc-500cc

Above 500cc

On the basis of sales channel, global motorcycle sensors market can be segmented into:

OEM

OES

IAS

On the basis of sensor type, global motorcycle sensors market can be segmented into:

Position

Process

Motion

Others

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the motorcycle sensors market in the near future. This can be attributed to the increasing penetration of the high performance motorcycles in the U.S. and Canada, which is expected to simultaneously increase the demand of the motorcycle sensors in the region. Moreover, low disposable incomes in the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are expected to drive the demand of alternative transport option such as motorcycles in the region. This is expected to create opportunities for the augmentation of the motorcycle sensors market over the assessment period.

Motorcycle Sensors Market: Key Participants