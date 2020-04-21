Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2028 – Future Market Insights

Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market: Introduction

Motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets are the components of motorcycle exhaust systems used to connect the exhaust system to the chassis. Motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets are used for effectively suspending or mounting exhaust system components such as mufflers, exhaust pipes and exhaust manifolds, among others. Motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets also help isolate the exhaust system from the vibrations produced by the engine. The design of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets depends upon the type of engine and the type of motorcycle. Moreover, accurate fitment and alignment of motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets with the chassis is crucial to decrease vibrations and increasing the life of exhaust components. Furthermore, in order to increase the life of motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets, resilient mountings are being used for components such as exhaust pipes. Moreover, motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets are usually made up of high grade steel and are most suitable for damping vibrations. Damping materials such as rubber are also used along with motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets in order to improve the alignment of the exhaust components. In a way, motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets improve the performance characteristics of motorcycle exhaust systems.

Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market: Dynamics

Technological innovation has led to the introduction of lightweight and advanced motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market in the coming years. Moreover, composite materials and grey cast iron are becoming preferred alternatives for the manufacturing of motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets, owing to their light weight. Furthermore, as manufacturers are focusing on increasing the tensile strength of their motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets, the demand for improved motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets is expected to further increase in the coming years.

Tailpipe emission norms have become increasingly stringent and are, therefore, driving the demand for motorcycle exhaust systems that offer superior performance. This is expected to create opportunities for the augmentation of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the maintenance cost of exhaust mounting systems is low, which could further increase the demand for more stable motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets and thereby, supplementing the expected growth of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market. Moreover, the demand for motorcycles has been significantly increasing over the past years and is expected to continue doing so over the assessment period, owing to the increasing demand from recreational activities. This is expected to be one of the prime reasons promoting the growth of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market over the forecast period.

However, the problem associated with counterfeit motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets is predominant in the current market scenario. This is expected to put extra baggage on the shoulders of established players, thereby affecting their revenue stream. This in turn will negatively impact the growth of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market over the forecast period. Moreover, the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets manufactured from steel are heavier, which limits theirs applications in a few motorcycles and subsequently, affects the growth of the motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market.

Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market: Segmentation

On the basis of motorcycle type, the global motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market has been segmented into:

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Mopeds

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market has been segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

On the basis of engine capacity, the global motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market has been segmented into:

Up to 150 cc

151-300 cc

301-500 cc

Above 500 cc

On the basis of distribution channel, the global motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets market has been segmented into:

Online

Offline

Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets is directly dependent on the sales of motorcycles. In terms of sales, India is expected to dominate the global market owing to the significant share of the middle class population in the country, which prefers motorcycles over four wheelers. Moreover, ASEAN countries and China are also expected to register a significant share in motorcycle sales, which is expected to surge the demand for motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets in the coming years. Moreover, the demand for lightweight motorcycle exhaust mounting brackets is expected to increase in North America and Europe, owing to the increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles in the region.

Motorcycle Exhaust Mounting Brackets Market: Market Participants

Predator Motorsport Ltd.

PJ Engineering

Two Brothers Racing, Inc.

CDC Motorcycles

Mercury Products Corp.

Barrett Products

