Motor Testing Equipment Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Market Outlook for Motor Testing Equipment Market:

Motor testing equipment is used to measure and estimate various performance parameters and electrical characteristics of motors. They are of many types including single-phase motor testing equipment and three-phase motor testing equipment. Motor testing equipment can be either offline where no power is supplied to the motor or online where the power supply is required. Motor testing equipment is used to improve the lifespan and efficiency of motors. Motor testing equipment has inbuilt series of tests that are sequenced automatically and they complete the tests quickly with high accuracy.

Rapid Electrification Likely to Increase the Sales of Motor Testing Equipment

Motors have a wide range of industrial, residential and commercial applications and are used in pumps, elevators, compressors, refrigerators, and fans. Therefore, the demand for motors might increase due to its use in various electrical products, and thus, the market for motor testing equipment might also rise as the motors will require maintenance and repairing for efficient functioning.

The changing lifestyle and increase in disposable income have resulted in a surging demand for automotives, but the growth in this market has contributed to the rise in the emission of greenhouse gases and is increasing the risk of health hazards, and thus, the demand for electric-vehicle and cars might increase in future. The growth in the market of electric-vehicle and cars will increase the demand for motors, and thus, the motor testing equipment market is also expected to grow.

The increase in industrialization might also serve as one of the drivers for the motor equipment market. The industrialization is expected to increase at a very high rate in countries in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India, China, etc. Thus, the use of motor will also rise with the increase in the industrialization because it has application in various electrical devices, and therefore, might have a positive impact on the motor testing equipment.

Rural electrification might also have a positive impact on the motor testing equipment. The governments across the world are taking efforts to provide electricity to the rural regions, for e.g., India has been making significant investments in rural electrification, while Kenya and Bangladesh are faster in electrification. Therefore, the rise in rural electrification will increase the market for electronic appliances, and therefore, might increase the market for motor testing equipment. The need for electrical devices will increase with the rising population. Thus, as the demand for electrical appliances increases, the use of motors might increase, and therefore, the motor testing equipment market might also increase.

Global Motor Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation:

The global motor testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use-

Motor Testing Equipment market segmentation on the basis of the type:

Portable motor testing equipment

Benchtop motor testing equipment

Rack-mount motor testing equipment.

Motor Testing Equipment market segmentation on the basis of the application:

Design verification

Maintenance

Others (e.g. Repair, etc.)

Global Motor Testing Equipment Market: Key Participants

The key market players are Sushma Industries Private Limited, M.E.A. Testing Systems Ltd., ALL-TEST Pro, LLC, Magtrol Inc, PdMA Corporation, Phenix Technologies, Megger Group Limited, Extech Instruments Corporation, Kistler Instrument Corporation, etc. among others.

Global Motor Testing Equipment Market: Key Developments

In 2018, the U.K. test equipment manufacturer, Merger Group Limited made an agreement with SKF to buy its business of Baker Instrument that makes equipment for diagnosing and testing the rotating motors and electric motors.

Opportunities for Motor Testing Equipment Market Participants:

The rise in urbanization will lead to an increase in infrastructure and will also influence the living standards. There has been rapid growth in urbanization in Africa. It is expected that the urbanization might increase at a rapid rate in India, Nigeria, and China, and therefore, the demand for electrical devices will increase, that might have a positive impact on the motor testing equipment.

Regional analysis includes: