Motor Control Centers Market Analysis 2018 Segmented by Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts to 2025

The Global Motor Control Centers Market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2017 to 2025.
Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952943
A Motor Control Center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a common power bus and principally containing motor control units. Motor control centers primarily control the distribution of power to electric motors. Benefits of MCC include – quicker installation at a lower cost, saves floor space, reduced planning and downtime, expandability, increased level of safety, and faster delivery.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Emerging power sector & augmented power generation capacities globally
1.2 Increasing demand for smart and integrated motor control & protection devices
1.3 Improving industrial infrastructure
1.4 Growing use of electric motors in key industries
1.5 Growing urbanization and industrialization
1.6 Government regulations to promote energy savings across major industries
1.7 High industrial plant uptime
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Reduction in mining activities
2.2 Complexity related with the maintenance of motor control centers
Market Segmentation:
The Global Motor Control Centers Market is segmented on the voltage, component, type, end user, standard, and region.
1. Voltage:
1.1 Low Voltage
1.2 Medium Voltage
2. By Component:
2.1 Variable Speed Drives
2.2 Soft Starters
2.3 Busbars
2.4 Circuit Breakers and Fuses
2.5 Overload Relays
2.6 Others
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952943/global-motor-control-centers-market
3. By Type:
3.1 Intelligent Motor Control Centers
3.2 Conventional Motor Control Centers
4. By End User:
4.1 Commercial
4.2 Industrial
4.2.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
4.2.2 Cement and Manufacturing
4.2.3 Mining and Metals
4.2.4 Food and Beverage
4.2.5 Oil & Gas
4.2.6 Utilities
4.2.7 Others
5. By Standard:
5.1 NEMA
5.2 IEC
5.3 Others
6. By Region:
6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
6.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Eaton Corporation, PLC
2. General Electric Company
3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
5. Technical Control Systems, Ltd.
6. WEG SA
7. Larsen & Toubro Limited
8. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
9. ABB, Ltd.
10. Siemens AG
11. Schneider Electric Se
12. Vidhyut Control India Pvt., Ltd.
13. Gemco Controls, Ltd.
14. Hyosung
15. Lsis Co., Ltd.
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY VOLTAGE
5.1 Overview
5.2 Low Voltage
5.3 Medium Voltage
6 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY COMPONENT
6.1 Overview
6.2 Variable Speed Drives
6.3 Soft Starters
6.4 Busbars
6.5 Circuit Breakers and Fuses
6.6 Overload Relays
6.7 Others
7 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY TYPE
7.1 Overview
7.2 Intelligent Motor Control Centers
7.3 Conventional Motor Control Centers
8 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY END USER
8.1 Overview
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
8.3.2 Cement and Manufacturing
8.3.3 Mining and Metals
8.3.4 Food and Beverage
8.3.5 Oil & Gas
8.3.6 Utilities
8.3.7 Others
9 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY STANDARD
9.1 Overview
9.2 NEMA
9.3 IEC
9.4 Others
10 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 U.K.
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 2025
11 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
11.1 Overview
11.2 Company Market Share
11.3 Vendor Landscape
11.4 Key Development Strategies
12 COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 Eaton Corporation, PLC
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Financial Performance
12.1.3 Product Outlook
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 General Electric Company
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Financial Performance
12.2.3 Product Outlook
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Financial Performance
12.3.3 Product Outlook
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Financial Performance
12.4.3 Product Outlook
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Technical Control Systems, Ltd.
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Financial Performance
12.5.3 Product Outlook
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 WEG SA
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Financial Performance
12.6.3 Product Outlook
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 Larsen & Toubro Limited
12.7.1 Overview
12.7.2 Financial Performance
12.7.3 Product Outlook
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
12.8.1 Overview
12.8.2 Financial Performance
12.8.3 Product Outlook
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.9 ABB, Ltd.
12.9.1 Overview
12.9.2 Financial Performance
12.9.3 Product Outlook
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.10 Siemens AG
12.10.1 Overview
12.10.2 Financial Performance
12.10.3 Product Outlook
12.10.4 Key Developments
12.11 Schneider Electric Se
12.11.1 Overview
12.11.2 Financial Performance
12.11.3 Product Outlook
12.11.4 Key Developments
12.12 Vidhyut Control India Pvt., Ltd.
12.12.1 Overview
12.12.2 Financial Performance
12.12.3 Product Outlook
12.12.4 Key Developments
12.13 Gemco Controls, Ltd.
12.13.1 Overview
12.13.2 Financial Performance
12.13.3 Product Outlook
12.13.4 Key Developments
12.14 Hyosung
12.14.1 Overview
12.14.2 Financial Performance
12.14.3 Product Outlook
12.14.4 Key Developments
12.15 Lsis Co., Ltd.
12.15.1 Overview
12.15.2 Financial Performance
12.15.3 Product Outlook
12.15.4 Key Developments
13 Appendix
13.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/