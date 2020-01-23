Motor Control Centers Market Analysis 2018 Segmented by Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts to 2025

The Global Motor Control Centers Market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2017 to 2025.

A Motor Control Center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a common power bus and principally containing motor control units. Motor control centers primarily control the distribution of power to electric motors. Benefits of MCC include – quicker installation at a lower cost, saves floor space, reduced planning and downtime, expandability, increased level of safety, and faster delivery.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emerging power sector & augmented power generation capacities globally

1.2 Increasing demand for smart and integrated motor control & protection devices

1.3 Improving industrial infrastructure

1.4 Growing use of electric motors in key industries

1.5 Growing urbanization and industrialization

1.6 Government regulations to promote energy savings across major industries

1.7 High industrial plant uptime

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reduction in mining activities

2.2 Complexity related with the maintenance of motor control centers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Motor Control Centers Market is segmented on the voltage, component, type, end user, standard, and region.

1. Voltage:

1.1 Low Voltage

1.2 Medium Voltage

2. By Component:

2.1 Variable Speed Drives

2.2 Soft Starters

2.3 Busbars

2.4 Circuit Breakers and Fuses

2.5 Overload Relays

2.6 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Intelligent Motor Control Centers

3.2 Conventional Motor Control Centers

4. By End User:

4.1 Commercial

4.2 Industrial

4.2.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

4.2.2 Cement and Manufacturing

4.2.3 Mining and Metals

4.2.4 Food and Beverage

4.2.5 Oil & Gas

4.2.6 Utilities

4.2.7 Others

5. By Standard:

5.1 NEMA

5.2 IEC

5.3 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eaton Corporation, PLC

2. General Electric Company

3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5. Technical Control Systems, Ltd.

6. WEG SA

7. Larsen & Toubro Limited

8. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

9. ABB, Ltd.

10. Siemens AG

11. Schneider Electric Se

12. Vidhyut Control India Pvt., Ltd.

13. Gemco Controls, Ltd.

14. Hyosung

15. Lsis Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY VOLTAGE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Low Voltage

5.3 Medium Voltage

6 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY COMPONENT

6.1 Overview

6.2 Variable Speed Drives

6.3 Soft Starters

6.4 Busbars

6.5 Circuit Breakers and Fuses

6.6 Overload Relays

6.7 Others

7 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Intelligent Motor Control Centers

7.3 Conventional Motor Control Centers

8 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY END USER

8.1 Overview

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

8.3.2 Cement and Manufacturing

8.3.3 Mining and Metals

8.3.4 Food and Beverage

8.3.5 Oil & Gas

8.3.6 Utilities

8.3.7 Others

9 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY STANDARD

9.1 Overview

9.2 NEMA

9.3 IEC

9.4 Others

10 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K.

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012  2025

11 GLOBAL MOTOR CONTROL CENTERS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Market Share

11.3 Vendor Landscape

11.4 Key Development Strategies

12 COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Eaton Corporation, PLC

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Financial Performance

12.1.3 Product Outlook

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 General Electric Company

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Financial Performance

12.2.3 Product Outlook

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Financial Performance

12.3.3 Product Outlook

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Financial Performance

12.4.3 Product Outlook

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Technical Control Systems, Ltd.

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Financial Performance

12.5.3 Product Outlook

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 WEG SA

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Financial Performance

12.6.3 Product Outlook

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.7.1 Overview

12.7.2 Financial Performance

12.7.3 Product Outlook

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Overview

12.8.2 Financial Performance

12.8.3 Product Outlook

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.9 ABB, Ltd.

12.9.1 Overview

12.9.2 Financial Performance

12.9.3 Product Outlook

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.10 Siemens AG

12.10.1 Overview

12.10.2 Financial Performance

12.10.3 Product Outlook

12.10.4 Key Developments

12.11 Schneider Electric Se

12.11.1 Overview

12.11.2 Financial Performance

12.11.3 Product Outlook

12.11.4 Key Developments

12.12 Vidhyut Control India Pvt., Ltd.

12.12.1 Overview

12.12.2 Financial Performance

12.12.3 Product Outlook

12.12.4 Key Developments

12.13 Gemco Controls, Ltd.

12.13.1 Overview

12.13.2 Financial Performance

12.13.3 Product Outlook

12.13.4 Key Developments

12.14 Hyosung

12.14.1 Overview

12.14.2 Financial Performance

12.14.3 Product Outlook

12.14.4 Key Developments

12.15 Lsis Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 Overview

12.15.2 Financial Performance

12.15.3 Product Outlook

12.15.4 Key Developments

13 Appendix

13.1 Related Reports

