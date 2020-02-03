Motion Sickness Treatment Market is Projected to Expand Significantly at the CAGR of 9.50% between 2016 and 2024

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market – Snapshot

Motion sickness is a condition experienced by patient caused due to difference between the visually perceived motion and vestibular system’s senses of movement. Motion sickness is characterized by a set of symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and dizziness. The global motion sickness treatment market was valued at approximately US$ 670.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 3.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach approximately US$ 900.0 Mn by 2026. Adoption of prescription motion sickness drugs is high in developed countries. Rise in adoption of these drugs in emerging countries due to the increase in number of travelers is likely to drive the global motion sickness treatment market.

Motion sickness is a common condition experienced by around 50% to 60% of the general global population. It is more common in children and elderly. Various prescription and over the counter (OTC) drugs and products are available for treat motion sickness. Adoption of prescription drugs such as scopolamine patches and tablets and promethazine tablets is increasing in developed markets as these provide long lasting relief, better efficacy, and fewer side effects. Higher prices of these products are likely to drive the motion sickness treatment market. Surge in number of travelers across the globe is estimated to increase consumption of motion sickness remedies. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2017, international tourist arrival grew by 7% as compared to 2016. Studies estimate that around 50% of travelers experience motion sickness in course of travel. However, recent introduction of generic transdermal scopolamine patches and over dependence on OTC and traditional medicines for motion sickness treatment are likely to hamper the global market.

There are several OTC products to treat motion sickness; however, there are limited options for children or pediatric specific drugs. Transdermal scopolamine patches are indicated for use only in adults. In May 2012, Dramamine, an OTC product was introduced for children indicated in reduced drug dose. However, there is an unmet need for children specific motion sickness treatment products. New drug formulations are being developed which can be administered through alternative routes such as intranasal scopolamine spray. GT Biopharma, Inc. is developing a transdermal patch containing muscarinic receptor antagonist as a key ingredient. Industry players are also focusing on prescription to OTC switch of the motion sickness treatment remedies to expand their market reach and increase accessibility to patients. People with motion sickness often self-medication with vastly available OTC and traditional medicines.

The global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the anticholinergic segment is projected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, followed by antihistamines. Anticholinergics such as transdermal scopolamine patches are available as prescription drugs. Antihistamines such a dimenhydrinate, promethazine, and cyclizine are available as prescription and OTC drugs which has contributed for their significant market share. Based on route of administration, the transdermal drugs segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by oral drugs. In terms of distribution channel, retail pharmacies was a leading revenue generating segment in 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The others distribution channel segment is likely to account for significant share of the global market due to high reliance on OTC and traditional medicines and their vast availability across drug stores and hospital pharmacies.

