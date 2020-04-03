Motion Control Market to 2022 – Growing at 5.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 22.84 Billion

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=415856

Global Motion Control Market research study on the Global Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motion Control market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The motion control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2022 to reach USD 22.84 billion by 2022. The key players in the motion control market include ABB (Switzerland), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (U.S.), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Dover Motion (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Kollmorgen (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corp(U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

The key driving factors for the growth of the motion control market are adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation, safety-enabled productivity in industries, increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes, and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems. However, high replacement and maintenance cost is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

“Motors expected to hold a major share of the motion control market during the forecast period”

Motors are expected to hold a major share of the market by 2022. The growing use of electric motors and automation has resulted in the greater demand for energy-efficient electric motors. Motors find wide application in aircraft, aircraft turbines, compressors and pumps, guided missiles, factory and industrial automation, and other motion control operations.

“Packaging application expected to hold the largest size of the motion control market”

The packaging application is expected to hold the largest size of the motion control in 2016. Packaging involves number of applications such as sealing, labeling, case packing, bundling, shrinking wrappers, and indexing tables of products. In labeling, the packages require precise tension and position control which requires motion control technology such as motion controllers and drives.

“Market for semiconductor and electronics industry expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022”

The semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. Semiconductors and electronic products require high accuracy and extreme precision, along with high output. Increasing complexity in semiconductor and electronic equipment manufacturing is driving the need for high-tech motors, drives, and motion controllers.

“Motion control market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The motion control market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. The demand for motion control systems is very high in APAC owing to the increasing automation activities in industries. Increase in machine tool production and growth of other sectors related to the production of smart phones and automobiles, which include electronics assembly, semiconductor machinery, and customized robots for different applications, are some of the major reasons for the growth of the motion control market in APAC.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1—46%, Tier 2—24%, and Tier 3—30%

Tier 1—46%, Tier 2—24%, and Tier 3—30% By Designation: C-Level Executives—42%, Directors—38%, andOthers—20%

C-Level Executives—42%, Directors—38%, andOthers—20% By Region: North America—38%, Europe—20%, APAC—36%, and RoW—6%

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global Motion Control Market covers different segments, namely, component, application, industry, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of component into actuators and mechanical systems, AC drives, electric drives, AC motors, motors, motion controllers, sensors and feedback devices, and others. On the basis of application, the motion control market has been classified into assembly/disassembly, converting, inspection/measuring, material handling, metal fabrication, packaging, positioning, and slicing, shearing, and cutting. The report covers the following industries: aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and machinery manufacturing, food and beverages, medical, printing and paper, furniture and wood, plastic and rubber, energy, textile, oil and gas, and others. The report covers four major geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on component, application, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the motion control market.

Porter’s five forces framework has been utilized along with the value chain analysis to provide an in-depth insight into the motion control market.

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the motion control market have been detailed in this report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players and their revenue.

