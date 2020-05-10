Motion Capture Camera Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate by 2027

A motion capture camera is a camera used to capture or record movement of objects or people to computers. In order to capture complex human movement precisely, many cameras are frequently used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and then reconstruction of human motion can be done, by the use of multi-view video sequences. Motion capture transfers the movement of a human or object to a digital character. This camera has applications in military, entertainment and media, medical, sports, research, and others. Now businesses, researchers, animators, and consumers are looking to automate every activity to increase their efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. Adoption of technological development in motion capture camera has witnessed gradual growth in past years and is expected to continue during the forecast period. High quality animation in minimum time, ability to capture physical and realistic physical movements, and reduction in maintenance price are major factors expected to influence the motion capture camera market in the next few years. Major film production houses such as Marvel and Disney are continuously producing 3D motion capture based CGI movies, introducing 3D gaming console, cloud based platform. These factors are also expected to have significant impact on the motion capture camera market.

The global motion capture camera market can be segmented based on type, system, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the motion capture camera market can be categorized into software and hardware. Hardware segment includes camera, sensor, and other accessories. This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on system, the motion capture camera market can be segmented into optical, mechanical, and magnetic. Optical segment is further sub-segmented into reflective and pulse LED. This segment is anticipated to show growth in its demand. On the basis of application, the market can be classified into medical, sports, industrial, entertainment, and other. Entertainment segment is expected to dominate the market. However, increasing popularity of gaming events such as FIFA World Cup, Olympics, ICC World Cup, and UEFA European Championships is also expected to fuel the sports segment during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline. Online segment holds leading share of the global market and is expected to retain it in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global motion capture camera market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, and Rest of Europe), North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). Most of the motion capture camera manufacturers have strong presence in North America. Also the adoption of new innovative technologies by consumers in North America is high compared to other regions. These factors make North America dominated market in the global motion capture camera market. Growing entertainment and gaming industry in emerging economies in Asia Pacific region is likely to influence the market. The region is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period. South America and Middle East & Africa are projected to show lower growth rate compared to other region in next few years.

The global motion capture camera market is moderately fragmented with several international and domestic players. However, the market is expected to witness a rise in the number of technologically advanced players. Some major active players in motion capture camera market are Xsens Technologies B.V., Vicon Motion Systems Inc., Shadow, Centroid Motion Pictures, Noraxon USA, A Layard Company, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Motion Analysis Corporation, Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Notch Interfaces Inc, Charnwood Dynamics Ltd., Motion Analysis Corporation, Notch Interfaces, Inc. Players are focusing on product innovation and new products to maintain their share in the market. This strategy helps them to deal with the competition.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.