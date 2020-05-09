Most Prominent Players of Steel Abrasives Market are Abrasive Technology, Inc., Fairmount Santrol, sia Abrasives Industries AG., Rex-Cut Abrasives

Steel abrasives can be defined as particles of steel with high carbon content, which are used across various industries for grinding, cleaning the hard surface, abrading, scouring, polishing, and to remove solid materials by the action of rubbing. Steel abrasives help to provide shape and surface finish to the material. They are available in different shapes and sizes depending upon the need. Key attributes of steel abrasives are grain size, hardness, toughness, and purity in terms of absence of oxides. Steel abrasives are used in construction, automotive, electronics, and manufacturing industries to prepare a superior polished surface finish. Some of the key industrial applications of the abrasives material market are de-flashing, peening, blast cleaning, paint stripping, and de-burring. Steel abrasives have high carbon steel composition for more durability and hardness. The important advantage of using steel abrasives is their high recyclability, which helps to reduce waste when compared to other abrasives such as glass powder, iron abrasives, ceramic, boron carbide, silicon carbide etc. Steel abrasives are classified as high carbon abrasives and low carbon abrasives. Their cleaning performance is comparable, but there are some differences in their characteristics. Low carbon steel abrasives offer longer durability compared to high carbon steel abrasives due to their tendency not to crack and their relative softness.

The steel abrasives market is expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years. Rapid industrialization and expansion of automotive production are the key trends stoking market growth. To decrease environmental issues, leading manufacturers in the automobile sector are manufacturing low-weight products, which emit low carbon dioxide, which are economical and yet provide superior performance. Leading abrasive manufacturers look to capitalize on this trend by offering products that provide high quality auto components with a polished surface finish. The environment friendly nature of steel abrasives in terms of more recyclability and low waste generation is a driving factor for adoption of steel abrasives over a wide range of other similar abrasives. Demand for manufactured industrial products with high precision finish in end use industries is likely to trigger the sales of steel abrasives. Also, robust growth of the construction sector worldwide is expected to drive the steel abrasives market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for steel abrasives as it has shown significant growth in industrial application in the last five years. Some of the major economies with high growth potential for the market include India, China, Russia, Brazil, and South America.

Access PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45696

The steel abrasives market has been segmented based on shape, application, and region. Based on shape, the steel abrasives market has been segmented into steel shots and steel grit. The differentiating factor between steel grit and shot is their shape. Steel grits are angular shape crushed steel shots and steel shots are spheroidal grains of molten steel produced through the automation process in requisite sizes. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into construction, automotive & transportation, equipment goods, and others including energy, machine and tools, etc. The steel abrasives market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on region.

Some of the key players in the steel abrasives market are Abrasive Technology, Inc., Fairmount Santrol, sia Abrasives Industries AG., Rex-Cut Abrasives, KWH Mirka, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, DEWALT, Walter Surface Technologies Inc., United Steel Abrasives, ARC ABRASIVES, INC., NCA Co., Limited, 3M, Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives, KLINGSPOR, SAIT ABRASIVI, Tailin Abrasives, Winoa, and Osborn. Key players in the steel abrasives market focus on mergers & acquisitions, business alliances, innovation and new product development. Manufacturers also focus on advancement in technology. Furthermore, the companies adopt innovative marketing strategies to attract customers.