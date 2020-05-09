Most Prominent Players of Print Management Software Market are Canon Inc., ePaper Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Print management software is a system designed for effective and efficient management and optimization of printing devices and processes. Print management software enables enterprises to centralize the administration of printing devices. It also helps organizations reduce the cost of printing and aids them in monitoring, maintaining, and controlling the complete printer fleet through a single application interface. Besides, print management software supports mailing and distribution, quick printing, and offset printing. As this software offers centralized management, it enables management of copiers, scanners, and desktop printers as well. Print management software is provided as stand-alone application and embedded functionality as a part of managed print services. The software essentially acts as a driver for the devices, besides offering enhanced management of networked devices or printers. Apart from this, print management software vendors also provide a wide range of value-added features, such as, regulatory compliance & information governance, network security, data & document security, user authentication, etc. in order to enhance user experience. Additionally, several third-party solution providers are offering print management software capable of integrating with a wide-range of printing devices and copiers.

Rise in cost of papers, prints, toner, and ink for enterprises across the world is primarily driving the demand for print management software. According to the study “U.S. & European Managed Print Services Study” published in InfoTrends in 2012, enterprises can save more than 30% of printing cost with the use of print management software. Additionally, increasing demand for real-time data on printer fleet and effective management and optimization of printing process by enterprises through print management software are expected to support the growth of the global market in the next few years. Moreover, growing emphasis of enterprises and government on protection of trees and reduction in the use of paper is anticipated to boost the adoption of print management software during the forecast period. Furthermore, return on investment (ROI) offered by print management software is likely to drive enterprises toward the adoption of the software. However, lack of awareness regarding the product, especially in the developing economies, is likely to restrain the growth of the print management software market in the near future. There have also been compatibility issues related to the software and hardware associated with these solutions, which is another major barrier in largescale adoption of print management software. Nevertheless, rising number of enterprises in the world and their growing emphasis on reduction of printing cost, mainly in emerging economies, such as, China, India, South Africa, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the print management software market in the long-term.

The print management software market can be segmented in terms of software type, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography. By software type, the print management software market can be categorized into embedded software and stand-alone software. The stand-alone software segment can be further categorized into desktop-based or on-premise software and browser-based or cloud-based software. Based on enterprise size, the print management software market can be classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-user industry, the print management software market can be segmented into banking financial service and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) & telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, and others such as retail and logistics & transportation. In terms of geography, the print management software market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to cover a large market share in the global print management software market due to significant adoption of print management software among end-user industries in these regions. The print management software market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period due to growing number of enterprises and high emphasis on reduction of printing cost in the region.

Major players operating in the global print management software market include Canon Inc., ePaper Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Maprinter, Nuance Communications, Inc., PaperCut Software International, Pcounter, Print Manager, Printix.net, Ringdale UK Ltd., Sepialine, Inc., United Carlton, Xerox Corporation, and Y Soft Corporation.