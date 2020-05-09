Most Prominent Players of Innerwear Market are Jockey International, Inc., Rupa & Co., Calida Group, Enamor, Calvin Klein, Princesse TamTam

Innerwear are the clothes worn under dresses, next to the skin; it can include more than one layer. Innerwear protects outer garments from being damaged or soiled by body discharge and secretions. Innerwear consists of two main types: one which is worn to cover the upper body and the one worn to cover the lower body. Various styles of innerwear are available in the market for women, kids, and men.

The global innerwear market is driven by several factors, for instance rising demand for shapewear internationally, grooming awareness via social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, increasing spending through online retailing, and awareness about predominant global fashion trends. These factors are projected to drive the innerwear market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, manufacturers are enhancing their distribution channels to increase the sales. As a result, the market is estimated to witness the rising adoption of innerwear. However, various local players and unorganized players offer low cost products made of cheap quality materials which are uncomfortable to wear and also cause skin problems. This is estimated to restrain the innerwear market throughout the forecast period.

The global innerwear market has been bifurcated in terms of product type, material type, end user, age group, category type, distribution channel, and region. According to product type, the market has been segregated into top innerwear, bottom innerwear, and shapewear. Top innerwear includes bra, inner T-shirt, vest, and tank top, and bottom innerwear includes panty, underwear, boxers, and shorts. Based on material type, the market can be segregated into cotton, silk, synthetic, and others. In terms of end user, the innerwear market is divided into men, women, and kids. Based on age group, the market is segmented by 1 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 44 years, 45 – 64 years, and more than 65 years. According to category type, the innerwear market is divided into economic innerwear products and premium innerwear products. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. Online distribution channel includes e-tailer websites and company websites. The offline distribution channel consists of retail stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and direct selling. The innerwear market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global innerwear market is segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the innerwear market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the innerwear market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America innerwear market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. Europe region is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Major companies functioning in the global innerwear market includes Jockey International, Inc., Rupa & Co., Calida Group, Enamor, Calvin Klein, Princesse TamTam, Victoria’s Secret, Wolford Shop, Hanesbrands Inc., Wacoal Holdings Corp, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., VIP Clothing Ltd., S.K. Garments, Ideal Innerwear, Lux Industries Limited, Dollar International, Golden Hosiery Mfg. Co. (p) Ltd, TexTom, and Bodycare Creations Pvt. Ltd. Key players in the innerwear market are estimated to witness growing demand for innerwear throughout the forecast years owing to the companies introducing latest innerwear products that are expected to inspire customers and encourage them to spend more on their innerwear products. Manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies as their main strategy to gain significant market share. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness an improvement in the trend of increasing manufacturing of new products with attractive packaging and spending more on promotion of products.