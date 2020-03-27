Most Definitive & Accurate Study on FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report, H2 2018-19

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report, H2 2018-19” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

“FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report, H2 2018-19”, examines executives opinion about the business environment during H2 2018-19. It also highlights current economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth prospects, spending models, and key priorities, provides comparative analysis with respect to H1 2018. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

The current global economic condition is stable for the FMCG industry, and customer confidence levels will remain positive for the next six months. FMCG companies are optimistic about the economic conditions, particularly in Asia and Australia due to increase in disposable income, rising young population, expansion into new markets, and positive customer confidence around the region. Moreover, the FMCG industry is expected to see an increase in investment towards green initiatives and a significant drop in mergers and acquisition related expenditure during H2 2018-19 compared to H1 2018. Asia-Pacific is likely to see a rise in supplier prices of raw materials and semi-finished products over the next six months. Additionally, overall sales growth and staff headcount within the global FMCG industry is expected to increase in H2 2018-19, compared to H1 2018.

What else does this report offer?

– Current state of the global economy: examines prevailing economic conditions globally and across various regions

– Company and industry growth outlook: provides industry executives expectations towards the growth prospects of their company and the industry over the next six months

– Change in customer confidence: analyzes FMCG industry executives opinion on the change in customer confidence during H2 2018-19

– Supplier prices projection: determines expected changes in supplier prices across various categories and their impact on business confidence

– Change in staff headcount and sales performance: tracks expected changes in staff headcount and sales for H2 2018-19 among industry executives globally

– Significant investment activities: highlights various areas in which industry executives intend to invest over the next six months

– Business concerns: provides information about potential business concerns indicated by survey respondents for H2 2018-19

– Key priorities: identifies the top priorities of industry executives operating in various regions.

Scope

– Economic environment for the global FMCG sector is not much favorable in H2 2018-19 compared to H1 2018

– Executives operating in the North America region expect customer confidence levels in H2 2018-19 to be 39 percentage points higher than those in H1 2018

– Executives are more optimistic about their companys growth than the industrys growth over the next six months

– Supplier prices for both raw materials and ingredients will grow by 4.1% and 3.7% on average during H2 2018-19

– Globally, respondents anticipate that the highest increase in expenditure during the next six months would be towards green initiatives followed by IT infrastructure.

– Overall, respondents operating in Europe identified political changes in country/countries of operation as one of the most critical concerns in H2 2018-19.

Reasons to buy

– Helps organizations to make effective business strategy decisions by revealing the prevailing business conditions and sentiment within the FMCG sector

– Supports organizations in business expansion decisions through the information on projected changes in sales performance and supplier prices

– Helps to improve organizations operational efficiency by revealing key priorities and the main concerns of FMCG industry executives

– Helps organizations determine investment allocation by revealing key focus areas highlighted by survey respondents during H2 2018-19.

