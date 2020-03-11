Most Definitive & Accurate Study : Global Acrylic Coatings Markets Technologies, End Users To 2023

The analysts of the global Acrylic Coatings market report have taken on the challenge of procuring insightful data from reliable resources and precisely segregating critical market dynamics, given the voluminous amount of information available. Established and novice players in the Acrylic Coatings market can secure their position on the cutting edge of the competitive landscape with the help of the in-depth analysis provided in the report. Businesses at different levels can take advantage of this information-rich market guide compiled using real references and case studies to gain an upper hand in their specific industries.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1867525

Acrylic coatings are manufactured from acrylic/methacrylic polymers. Acrylic coatings offer properties such as heat and water resistance, adhesion, flexibility, ease of application and others. Acrylic coatings can be thermosetting or thermoplastic. They are known for their inertness and excellent color retention properties when exposed to outdoor conditions. Acrylic coatings have a wide advantage over other coating types. Some of the major advantages include low drying time, wide pigment compatibility and environmental friendliness. Acrylic coatings are used mainly in product finishes, but also, architectural coatings and other special purpose coatings.

The market for acrylic coatings is segmented by substrates into concrete, metal, plastic, wood and others (including stucco, primer and masonry). Based on technology, the acrylic coatings market is divided into waterborne acrylic coatings, solventborne acrylic coatings, powder coatings and others (including nanocasting, UV-cured coatings and radiation-cured coatings). By end-use industry, the market is divided into building and construction, automotive, general industrial, furniture and others (includes marine, mining, aerospace and defense and agriculture). By region, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.

The global market for acrylic coatings is expected to grow due to high demand from a broad range of end-use industries across the globe. Rising urbanization and infrastructure developments in developing nations are major factors driving the growth of the acrylic coatings market. Also, stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) would impact the demand for acrylic coatings. However, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a major shift in global paint and coatings production. The demand is shifting towards developing nations (such as China and India) from developed regions (such as Europe and the U.S.). Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coatings industry. In most regions of the world, the coatings industry is mature and growth is dependent on many factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.

The global market for acrylic coatings is growing steadily, driven primarily by the Asia-Pacific region. However, mature markets have provided an enormous opportunity for the developing nations by outsourcing manufacturing plants to developing countries. Asia-Pacific is the largest acrylic coatings market, globally. The high demand for acrylic coatings in the region is mainly driven by the growing enduse industries: building, construction and automotive. Rising urbanization and infrastructure development is also boosting the sales of acrylic coatings in the region.

Based on substrates, the market is divided into concrete, metal, plastic, wood and others. Substrates are either partially or wholly coated with acrylics. Concrete accounted for the largest share of the acrylic coatings market, in terms of both value and volume. Concrete is the most widely used material for construction and building due to its strength and durability. The demand for concrete substrates is growing due to wide use in a variety of applications. Concrete substrate is used in paving, driveways, workshop floors, slate flooring and tilt slab construction among other uses. Besides the concrete substrates, plastics are also expected to see increased use in the future. This is mainly due to the growing automotive end-use industry.

Report Scope

The scope of this report covers the overview of the global market for acrylic coatings and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, considering base year 2017 and estimates for 2018 to 2023 with projection of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the forecast duration.

The report includes discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the acrylic coatings market and current trends within the industry.

Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars, while volumes are presented in kiloton units. The report does not include market size estimation of other types of substrates, technology and end-use industry.

This report analyzes the global acrylic coatings market on the basis of substrate, technology, end-use industry and region.

Acrylic Coatings Market by Substrate:

– Concrete

– Metal

– Plastic

– Wood

– Others

– Masonry

– Primers

– Stucco

– Cement

Acrylic Coatings Market by Technology:

– Waterborne

– Solventborne

– Powder Coatings

– Others

– UV Cured Coatings

– Nanocasting

– Radiation Cured Coatings

Acrylic Coatings Market by End-use Industry:

– Building and Construction

– General Industrial

– Automotive

– Furniture

– Others

– Marine

– Aerospace and Defense

– Oil and Gas

– Agricultural

– Mining

Acrylic Coatings Market by Region:

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– North America

– Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1867525

The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes profiles of major vendors in the global acrylic coatings market.

Report Includes:

– 133 data tables and 16 additional tables

– An industry analysis of the global markets and technologies for acrylic coatings within the industry

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Mexico, U.S., Canada, Brazil, UAE and Saudi Arabia

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for acrylic coatings by substrate type, technology, end user industry and geographical regions both in terms of value and volume

– Identification of the market trends, issues and technological developments along with discussion of regulatory updates and economic factors that are affecting the market

– Comprehensive company profiles of major market players including Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and PPG Industries, Inc.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/