Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

The mosquito repellent bracelet is a very popular product for outdoor protection such as camping, jogging, fishing, gardening, etc. and especially for kids because they are fun. Different repellents are used in bracelets, generally they are made from a natural mosquito repellent such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, geraniol oil and other natural perfumes. In this report, there are three type Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are counted including Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband, Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband and Electric Repellent Watch.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of product type, the Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 91.78 % market share in 2017.

In the applications, the Adult segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 76.48% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellent Bracelets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Parakito

Runben

Shanghai Windtalk Leisure

Kinven

babygo

Bugslock

Dabur

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Repellent Watch

Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children

Adult

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mosquito Repellent Bracelets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mosquito Repellent Bracelets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mosquito Repellent Bracelets by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Mosquito Repellent Bracelets by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mosquito Repellent Bracelets by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Mosquito Repellent Bracelets by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Mosquito Repellent Bracelets by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Forecast (2019-2024)

