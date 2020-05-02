Mosquito Control Market Trends and Outlook to 2024 – Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and Others

Mosquito control deals with the number of inhabitants in mosquitoes to diminish their harm to human wellbeing, economies, and happiness. Mosquito control is a crucial general wellbeing practice all through the world and particularly in the tropics since mosquitoes spread numerous ailments, for example, jungle fever and the Zika infection.

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mosquito Control market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 340 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mosquito Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Mosquito Control Market Players

Bayer Environmental Science

Valent BioSciences

Clarke

Central Life Sciences

BASF

Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

Univar

UPL

Kadant GranTek

Babolna-Bio

MGK

Westham

AllPro Vector

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Mosquito Control consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Mosquito Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Mosquito Control manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Mosquito Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Mosquito Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Mosquito Control value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Larvicides

Adulticides

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government

Residential

Commercial

Global Mosquito Control Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

