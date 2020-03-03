Mosquito Control Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

This report focuses on Mosquito Control volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mosquito Control market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer Environmental Science

Valent BioSciences

Clarke

Central Life Sciences

BASF

Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

Univar

UPL

Kadant GranTek

Babolna-Bio

MGK

Westham

AllPro Vector

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Larvicides

Adulticides

Segment by Application

Government

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mosquito Control Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mosquito Control

1.2 Mosquito Control Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Larvicides

1.2.3 Adulticides

1.3 Mosquito Control Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mosquito Control Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3 Global Mosquito Control Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mosquito Control Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mosquito Control Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mosquito Control Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mosquito Control Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mosquito Control Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mosquito Control Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mosquito Control Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mosquito Control Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mosquito Control Production

3.4.1 North America Mosquito Control Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mosquito Control Production

3.5.1 Europe Mosquito Control Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mosquito Control Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mosquito Control Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mosquito Control Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mosquito Control Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mosquito Control Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mosquito Control Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mosquito Control Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mosquito Control Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mosquito Control Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mosquito Control Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mosquito Control Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mosquito Control Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mosquito Control Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mosquito Control Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mosquito Control Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mosquito Control Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

