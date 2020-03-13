Morocco Payments Landscape Market: Opportunities and Risks to 2022

GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Morocco: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Moroccan cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– To encourage electronic payments, the BAM, in association with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT) and a consortium of leading banks, launched the mobile banking app M-Wallet in November 2018, enabling users to carry out various transactions such as in-store payments, bill payments, transfer of funds, checking of account balance and tracking expenditures directly on their mobile phone. According to ANRT, the number of mobile subscribers in Morocco stood at 44 million as of June 2018, and the BAM expects that transactions worth MAD50bn ($5.23bn) will be made via the wallet by 2023.

– With growing demand for Sharia-compliant banking services, in January 2017 the BAM gave authorization to Attijariwafa bank, Banque Populaire, BMCE Bank and CIH Bank to offer Sharia-compliant products and services in Morocco. Furthermore, the BAM permitted the French bank subsidiaries Société Générale of France, Crédit du Maroc and BMCI to start providing Islamic financial products and services in the country. Currently, Sharia-compliant products such as deposit accounts, savings accounts, investment accounts and real estate financing are being offered; this initiative should pave the way for the introduction of Sharia-compliant credit cards in the country in coming years.

– While bricks-and-mortar branches remain important in Morocco, digital banks have started to enter the market. In December 2016, Attijariwafa bank launched a mobile-only bank called L’bankalik. This digital bank enables individuals to open three types of accounts online – Bankalink Smart, Flex and Premium – without the need to visit a branch. Most recently in February 2019, the Morocco-based CFG Bank, in collaboration with the US-based digital banking solution provider Kony, launched a mobile banking app based on Kony’s digital banking platform Kony DBX. This app allows the bank’s customers to conduct a range of banking transactions.

