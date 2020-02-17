Moringa Tea Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Moringa tea is made from the leaves of a plant scientifically called Moringa Oleifera, and commonly called the drumstick tree. Among other tea beverages in the market, including the popular matcha tea, moringa tea is paving its way to high popularity, owing to the health related benefits it provides. Therefore, this segment is growing in the market because of its demand among health conscious consumers and tea lovers. The nutritional value provided by moringa tea, apart from being 100% caffeine-free, is what sets it apart from other tea products in the market. The moringa tree, from which moringa tea is processed, is majorly grown in South Asia. Presently, its large-scale cultivation can be seen in India, Thailand, Africa, South Asian countries, Israel, and the Pacific Islands. Its ability to tolerate climate fluctuations, and the increasing global demand for moringa-based products are driving the expansion of moringa cultivation in other parts of the world as well. Moringa-based products include morinaga oil, moringa tea, seeds, and other healthy products. Thus, the easy availability of raw material and a wide network of moringa tea exports are driving the growth of the moringa tea market, globally.

Moringa Tea Gaining Wide Popularity in the Tea Beverage Market Tea is one of the favorite beverages preferred by consumers all over the world. The nutritional benefits provided by tea become an additional factor that drives tea consumption. Moringa has antimicrobial and antifungal properties. The raw material for moringa tea, that is moringa, is said to contain a combination of a potent antioxidant and a plant hormone, kaempferol and quercetin, which is very rare. This combination of flavonoids is said to relieve inflammation and inhibit cholesterol build up in the body. However, the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) does not monitor moringa, so there might be concerns about the purity and safety of the product. This becomes one constraint for the growth of the moringa tea market, as consumers prefer products that reach the market after proper screening and testing by some government body. Nevertheless, the moringa tea market is expected to substantially increase in the coming years.

Moringa Tea Market: Segmentation: On the basis of nature – Organic, Conventional, On the basis of formulation –Original, Flavored, On the basis of packing type –Boxes, Bags, Loose, Gift Packing, On the basis of type –Crushed Leaves, Tea Infusion Bags

Moringa Tea Market: Participants Examples of some of the market participants in the global moringa tea market identified are Kuli Kuli, Grener, Rootalive, Rainforest Herbs, Ayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Moringa Tea Market: Key Developments Moringa tea is ranked among the top beverages and health supplements in the market. For instance, moringa tea has been catapulted as one of the favorite super foods because of its high oxygen radical absorbacne capacity, a unit developed by the National Institute of Aging in the National Institute of Health (NIH). Also, the health benefits of moringa tea were confirmed by a scientific study on animals, a study that was reported in the ‘Journal of Medicinal Food’, in the year 2009.

As a result of consumer demand, the moringa tea market is expanding by introducing new moringa tea plantations and processing projects in other areas. For examples, a project in 2017 supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – ‘Model feasibility study and business plan for the establishment of a medium size moringa tea processing factory in Nigeria’. The project involves moringa tea processing, packing, and marketing. Products would be first introduced in small markets to spread awareness regarding moringa tea.

Opportunities for Moringa Tea Market Participants Moringa tea has a great opportunity of expansion in countries where malnutrition is common, or countries such as Brazil where non-profit organizations are promoting the use of moringa to combat diseases caused due to polluted water. The promotion of the production of moringa tea in an organic manner also offers a potential opportunity to increase the consumer base and grow the moringa tea market in regions where the market for conventional products has reached saturation.

