Monthly Global Upstream Review, January 2019-North America Continues to Lead Global Capital Expenditure Outlook

Global oil and gas production is expected to increase by 4.6% during the 2019 to 2023 outlook period. Total production is expected to increase to around 63,390 mmboe by 2023. Globally, new-build capex of US$666 billion is expected to be spent on planned and announced projects between 2019 and 2023 period. Among companies, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, and Gazprom will lead in terms of new build capex spending during the outlook period.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829190

Scope:

– Global oil and gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

— Key economic metrics for the global upstream industry by major regions and companies

— Global liquids and natural gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

— Global capex spending outlook of planned and announced projects by key regions and companies.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify opportunities and challenges in the global upstream industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong outlook of planned oil and gas production

— Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global production and capex outlook

— Assess your competitor’s capex and key economic metrics.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829190

Key Points from TOC:

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. January Monthly Global Upstream Review

2.1. Total Production Forecast

2.2. Total Liquids Production Forecast

2.3. Total Natural Gas Production Forecast

2.4. Total Annual Capex Forecast

2.5. Annual Capex Forecast of Planned and Announced Projects

2.6. Count and Capex of Planned and Announced Projects

2.7. Capex by Key Companies for Planned and Announced Projects

2.8. Key Global Economic Metrics of Major Companies

2.9. Average Development Costs of Planned and Announced Projects

2.10. Remaining Break-Even Price of Planned, Announced, and Producing Projects

2.11. Field Additions/Changes and Discoveries in January 2019

3. Appendix

3.1. Abbreviations

3.2. Methodology

3.2.1. Field Status

3.2.2. Coverage

3.2.3. Secondary Research

3.3. Contact Us

3.4. Disclaimer

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/monthly-global-upstream-review-january-2019-north-america-continues-to-lead-global-capital-expenditure-outlook

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]