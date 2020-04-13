Monoshock Suspension System Market Overview, Top Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Monoshock Suspension System Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The global Monoshock Suspension System market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Monoshock Suspension System market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Monoshock Suspension System market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Monoshock suspension system are the type of suspension that are used in motorcycles for reducing damping effects and to enhance the comfort while riding the motorcycles. Monoshock suspension system are mostly used in dirt bikes and sports bikes for improving the performance of the bikes. Monoshock suspension system are also known as flying suspension as it provide good stability in the jumps and landing of bikes. The design of monoshock suspension system uses single/mono absorber, which is bigger in size as compared to normal absorber, with a strong spring fitted on the outside. Mostly monoshock suspension system are attached with rear swing arm of rear wheel and chassis of the motorcycle. Key market participants of monoshock suspension system developed their own design for monoshock suspension system so that they can make their products stand out in the competition.

Monoshock Suspension System market: Dynamics

Now a days, motorcycles OEM providing different features with the motorcycles such as safety, stability, comfort and performance, which are improving day by day. The manufacturers of motorcycles are involved in innovation of new electronic technology in motorcycles such as monoshock suspension system which improves agility and handling of bike. However, Yamaha was the first company that introduced monoshock suspension system in their motorcycles. Moreover, increasing number of commuter motorcycles sales and rising demand for sports motorcycles are the drivers which fuel the growth of monoshock suspension system market. Government of many countries across the globe are introducing emission norms to reduce pollution and global warming which in turn leads to stringent emission regulations for motorcycles, that plays a significant role in the growth of the monoshock suspension system market.

Monoshock suspension system increases the cost of motorcycle and people of developing countries prefer low cost motorcycle so the increasing cost of motorcycle is expected to hamper the growth of the monoshock suspension system market. Moreover, this technology is not popular among all motorcycle manufacturers across the world, so monoshock suspension system market is estimated to grow at a slow rate in the standard segment motorcycles.

In developed regions, motorcycle racing and other leisure activities related to motorcycles are getting traction which leads to an increase in demand for sports and racing bikes, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of monoshock suspension system market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement of technologies, results in development of high end products that has low replacement rate and also increases the longevity of motorcycles. This factor is estimated to become a driver for monoshock suspension system market.

Monoshock Suspension System market: Segmentation

Monoshock Suspension System market can be segmented by types of motorcycles and by sales channel:-

On the basis of types of motorcycles, monoshock suspension system can be further segmented into:-

Standard Motorcycles

Sports Motorcycles

Cruiser Motorcycles

Dirt bikes

Others

On the basis of sales channel, monoshock suspension system can be further segmented into:-

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Monoshock Suspension System market: Regional Overview

Monoshock Suspension System market is correlated with the motorcycles market on a global level. On the basis of regional segmentation, South East Asia & Pacific region is dominating the motorcycles market, thus the region is anticipated to hold prominent share in the market, owing to high demand for motorcycles from countries such as India and ASEAN countries. Moreover, India & China are the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles, offering plenty of opportunities for the progressive growth of monoshock suspension system market in the forecast period. Latin America and Eastern Europe have also observed large population of motorcycle users and stringent emission norms for motorcycles are the reason for significant growth of monoshock suspension system market. However, the customers in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe prefer passenger cars over motorcycles owing to high disposable incomes which in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the monoshock suspension system market in the upcoming years. The same also holds true for the GCC countries, where the motorcycle market is largely overshadowed by passenger car market.

Monoshock Suspension System market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Global Monoshock Suspension System market include:

Bajaj Auto Company

Honda Motor Company

Jiaxing Jingyi Auto And Motorcycle Machinery

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Suzuki Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company

Wuxi Zhongli Machinery Technology

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

