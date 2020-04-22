Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. However, volatility in crude oil prices and regulation for environmental protection are expected to restrain the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The increasing demand for non-ionic surfactant and growing textile & fiber industries are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market, during the forecast period. In addition, bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to create ample opportunities for the augmentation of the global monoethylene glycol market.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/monoethylene-glycol-market

Based on application, the monoethylene glycol market can be segmented into antifreeze, polyester fiber, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. The major application areas of monoethylene glycol are polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The polyester fiber accounted for the largest market share in the application segment of the global monoethylene glycol market during 2014. The major factor driving the growth of the polyester fiber segment is the increased production of polyester fiber in Asia-Pacific. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the fastest growing application segment in the global monoethylene glycol market. The major factor supporting the growth of the monoethylene glycol in PET segment is the increasing use of PET in the packaging industry.

The monoethylene glycol market is expected to increase significantly in the Middle East during the forecast period, owing to stable supply of raw materials. Brazil is expected to become one of the fastest emerging markets for monoethylene glycol, owing to expanding packaging industry. This is likely to create the demand of monoethylene glycol for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films in Latin America.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/monoethylene-glycol-market/report-sample

Monoethylene glycol is commonly known as ethylene glycol that is a colorless, sweet tasting, and odorless organic compound. Monoethylene glycol is manufactured from ethylene, a downstream product of natural gas and crude oil. Monoethylene glycol is one of the most important raw materials required for industrial applications. Monoethylene glycol is widely used in the production of polyester resin, fibers, and films. Additionally, it can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific monoethylene glycol market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the presence of large number of fibers and textile manufacturers in the region. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific monoethylene glycol market is driven by major textile producing countries, such as China. Other major textile producing countries such as India, Japan, and Bangladesh account for a notable share. China accounts for the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific monoethylene glycol market.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com