Monoclonal Mouse Antibody Market Medical Care Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.
For antibody discovery, mice are one of the most important sources. They produce similar antibody isotypes with human, including IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG and IgM. Compared with the subclasses of human antibody isotypes, mice contain only one IgA class and the IgG subclasses are known as IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b and IgG3. In addition, laboratory mice can induce a good immune response to a great range of antigens, even those highly homological human proteins. Moreover, some treatments that unacceptable for humans can also be aboveboard applied for mice with results which are analogous to that from humans. Therefore, the development of mouse monoclonal antibodies is a common choice for a variety of therapeutics and pathology researches. Up to now, the rapid development of therapeutic antibody in the pharmaceutical industry has enabled the mice to play an important role in both monoclonal antibodies discovery and the pre-clinical assessment.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
According to this study, over the next five years the Monoclonal Mouse Antibody market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9990 million by 2024, from US$ 7330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Monoclonal Mouse Antibody business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Monoclonal Mouse Antibody market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Monoclonal Mouse Antibody value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
IgM
IgG
Other
Segmentation by application:
Therapeutic
Research
Diagnostic
This report also splits the market by region:
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Novartis
AbbVie
Amgen
Pfizer
Bayer
Lilly
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Biogen
AstraZeneca
Sanofi
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Seattle Genetics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Monoclonal Mouse Antibody market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Monoclonal Mouse Antibody market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Monoclonal Mouse Antibody players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Monoclonal Mouse Antibody with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Monoclonal Mouse Antibody submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
