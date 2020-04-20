Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market: By Source, Application, End Users, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook
Monoclonal Antibody (moAb or mAb), are antibodies composed of siliar immune cells that are clone of single rare primary cell. Monoclonal Antibody has monovalent affinity i.e. it forms bond with similar epitope. Monoclonal Antibody Therapy is type of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb); this treatment is used for stimulating the immune system of patient for attacking cells or proteins. It is possible to produce Monoclonal Antibody that targets a specific cell surface. Research is going on for developing antibodies that can fight diseases like arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, Ebola, etc. Therefore, the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.
Market Segmentation
The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market is based on segment, by Source the market is segmented into Human, Recombinant, Humanized, Chimeric and Other Sources, by Application the market is segmented into Hematological Disorders, Cancer Treatment, Diagnostic Test, Autoimmune Diseases, Analytical And Chemical Uses and Other Applications, and by End User the market is segmented into Clinic, Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End Users.
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, By Source
Human
Recombinant
Humanized
Chimeric
Other Sources
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, By Application
Hematological Disorders
Cancer Treatment
Diagnostic Test
Autoimmune Diseases
Analytical And Chemical Uses
Other Applications
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, By End User
Clinic
Research Laboratories
Hospitals
Other End Users
Regional Insights
On a global front, the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market,
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
The leading players in the market are Pfizer Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Biogen Inc., GenScript and Sanofi. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.
Pfizer Inc.
Bristol – Myers Squibb Company
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
AbbVie Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Amgen Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Novartis AG
Bayer AG
Merck KGaA
Biogen Inc.
GenScript
Sanofi
