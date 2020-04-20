Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market: By Source, Application, End Users, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook

Monoclonal Antibody (moAb or mAb), are antibodies composed of siliar immune cells that are clone of single rare primary cell. Monoclonal Antibody has monovalent affinity i.e. it forms bond with similar epitope. Monoclonal Antibody Therapy is type of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb); this treatment is used for stimulating the immune system of patient for attacking cells or proteins. It is possible to produce Monoclonal Antibody that targets a specific cell surface. Research is going on for developing antibodies that can fight diseases like arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, Ebola, etc. Therefore, the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market is based on segment, by Source the market is segmented into Human, Recombinant, Humanized, Chimeric and Other Sources, by Application the market is segmented into Hematological Disorders, Cancer Treatment, Diagnostic Test, Autoimmune Diseases, Analytical And Chemical Uses and Other Applications, and by End User the market is segmented into Clinic, Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End Users.

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Pfizer Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Biogen Inc., GenScript and Sanofi. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?