Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018-2028

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

Aerosol cans are widely used for the packaging of the variety of liquid products under specified pressure in different end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, automotive, home care, and other industries. However, the aerosol cans find its significant application for the packaging of deodorants in the personal care industry. The aerosol cans are used to suspend fine particles of any liquid in smoke, gas, mist, or smog form. Aerosol cans made up of a single piece of metal is called monobloc aerosol cans. Monobloc aerosol can is a very efficient packaging solution and maintain the integrity of the product packed inside it. It is an ideal packaging and dispensing product. The monobloc aerosol cans are increasingly becoming popular for the packaging application of a wide variety of products in toiletries, automotive, home care, insecticides, and personal care industry. Monobloc aerosol cans are generally made up of aluminum material due to its highly recyclable properties. It could be justified by the fact that the processing of recycled aluminum takes 95% less energy than that of energy used in the processing of virgin aluminum material. However, some factors which need to be considered while designing a monobloc aerosol cans are leak proof, unbreakable, high-pressure resistance, corrosion resistance, heat resistance, and light & air proof characteristics. Monobloc aerosol cans are available in the variety of capacities and could also be customized according to the requirement of brand owners.

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for monobloc aerosol cans is increasing at a much faster rate than before due to the increasing consumer inclination towards personal hygiene products such as deodorants. Also, the increase in demand for home care products such as insect sprays, room fresheners, etc. is also driving the demand for the monobloc aerosol cans in the global market. However, the demand for this product is also expected to grow with the introduction of new features and the latest innovation in the product which will also create new application prospects for the monobloc aerosol cans. Some of the restraints present in the market is the threat of substitute products or the introduction of new alternative packaging solution which might hamper the growth of this market in near future. Another challenge in this market is the collection of the monobloc aerosol cans for recycling purpose. Existing companies in the monobloc aerosol cans market could focus on expanding their market presence through expansion or acquisition & merger strategy. There are significant opportunities available for contract manufacturing of monobloc aerosol cans in the emerging coutries.

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market: Market Segmentation:

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Aluminum

Steel

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market Segmentation: By Product Capacity

Up to 100 ml

100 ml to 300 ml

300 ml to 600 ml

More than 600 ml

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Personal Care

Home Care

Automotive & Allied Industries

Food

Industrial

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Insecticides and Pesticides

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Monobloc Aerosol Cans market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Monobloc aerosol cans market is prevalent in the North America and European region due to the high demand for the personal hygiene products in these regions. The companies are investing on research and development activities to offer lightweight monobloc aerosol cans which would help brand owners to reduce carbon footprint in their value chain. The demand is expected to grow continuously with the same pace in the near future. Companies are also focusing to achieve consolidation in the market through acquisition and merger strategy. However, the demand for monobloc aerosol cans is increasing but at a slow pace in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, and ASEAN region offer high growth opportunities in the global monobloc aerosol cans market. This increase in the demand of monobloc aerosol cans in these countries is due to the increasing disposable incomes of middle class household who in turn spend more on hygiene and convenience products. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the global monobloc aerosol cans market.

Monobloc Aerosol Cans Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Monobloc Aerosol Cans market are Pioneer Group, Tecnocap S.p.A., The Metlac Group, Ball Corporation, ATP Group, ALUCON Public Co. Ltd., Girnar Group, LINHARDT GmbH & Co.KG, Alumatic Cans Pvt. Ltd., and HAYK Industries.

The Monobloc Aerosol Cans market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Monobloc Aerosol Cans market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Monobloc Aerosol Cans market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.